2024 Mercedes-Benz A35 Sedan facelift previewed again – CKD, 306 PS 2.0L mild hybrid, RM354k est

2024 Mercedes-Benz A35 Sedan facelift previewed again – CKD, 306 PS 2.0L mild hybrid, RM354k est

Among the cars Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) previewed at today’s launch is the facelifted Mercedes-AMG A35 4Matic Sedan, which continues to be CKD locally assembled in Pekan, Pahang. If you’re feeling a sense of déjà vu, that’s because the car was previously shown in Sepang back in June, during which it carried estimated pricing of RM354,000.

We can safely assume that the delay has been caused by the difficulty in obtaining pricing approvals, but its appearance at today’s event presumably signifies that MBM is close to striking a deal. In any case, a local launch is long overdue, given that the car was revealed to the world back in October 2022.

The car you see here is unchanged from what was shown before, continuing to be powered by an uprated M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 306 PS at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 rpm to 4,000 rpm.

New for the facelift is a 48-volt mild hybrid system, consisting of a belt-driven starter-generator that provides 14 PS of additional power under hard acceleration. The car also receives a new eight-speed (up from seven speeds before) AMG Speedshift 8G DCT dual-clutch transmission, first seen on the GLA35 and GLA45.

Paired with 4Matic all-wheel drive, this powertrain enables the A35 to scoot from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds on its way to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. Under the skin, you’ll find AMG Ride Control adaptive dampers and larger cross-drilled brakes with red brake callipers.

The A35 remains relatively subtly specced, coming with the regular AMG Line bodykit without any Night or Aerodynamic Packages. The facelifted model introduces an even more aggressive A-wing front bumper with larger (fake) corner air intakes and redesigned headlights with simple eyebrow-style LED daytime running lights.

Unique touches include a Panamericana grille, a boot lid spoiler and 19-inch five-double-spoke AMG two-tone alloy wheels. The A35 is also the only A-Class Sedan in Malaysia to come with Multibeam LED projector headlights instead of reflectors.

Inside, you’ll find sports seats upholstered Artico faux leather and Microcut mibrofibre, along with an AMG Performance leather steering wheel with rotary controllers. There’s also brushed aluminium trim with an AMG black diagonal design.

With the facelift, you get an updated MBUX infotainment system that provides higher charging power through the USB-C ports as part of the USB Package Plus. The system, which comes with twin 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment, gets AMG-exclusive displays and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Elsewhere, standard equipment includes keyless entry, push-button start, power-adjustable front seats with memory, a Qi wireless charger, dual-zone automatic climate control, rear air-con vents, a 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester sound system, augmented reality navigation and a 360-degree camera system.

Safety-wise, the A35 comes with the Driving Assistant Package, consisting of autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring and a door opening warning. Seven airbags and stability control also come as standard.

Jonathan Lee

After trying to pursue a career in product design, Jonathan Lee decided to make the sideways jump into the world of car journalism instead. He therefore appreciates the aesthetic appeal of a car, but for him, the driving experience is still second to none.

 
 

