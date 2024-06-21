2024 Mercedes-AMG GLA35 facelift in Malaysia – CKD H247 gets 48-volt mild hybrid, 306 PS, 400 Nm, RM364k

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia (MBM) may have only introduced the look-faster GLA250 AMG Line earlier this week, but it has now followed it up with a car that’s actually quicker – the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GLA35 4Matic. The high-performance H247 model has been refreshed with blink-and-you’ll-miss-them design tweaks as well as a new mild hybrid system that is being rolled out elsewhere in Stuttgart’s lineup.

Offered in just a single CKD locally-assembled variant, the GLA35 is priced at RM363,888 on-the-road without insurance – identical to the last one and RM30,000 more than the facelifted A35 sedan that has also finally received its official pricing today. As with all Mercedes models sold here, a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty is included with every purchase.

As mentioned, the updates go farther than skin deep, even though the GLA35’s beating heart remains an M260 2.0 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine, boosted to 306 PS at 6,100 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,500 and 4,000 rpm. What’s new is a second-generation 48-volt belt-driven starter-generator that provides up to 14 PS of accelerative boost, on top of allowing the mill to switch off when coasting.

Equipped with an eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and 4Matic all-wheel drive, the GLA35 is still capable of sprinting from zero to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds on its way to an electronically-limited top speed of 250 km/h. Sportier AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers and larger brakes with red callipers help rein in the car’s prodigious power.

Visually, the new GLA35 is distinguished through a redesigned front bumper also found on the GLA250, with body-coloured “nacelles” around the (fake) corner air intakes. There are also new graphics for the LED head- and taillights, with the Affalterbach model being the only GLA in Malaysia to come with Multibeam LED projector lamps.

Of course, you’ll still be able to tell the car apart from lesser models through the Panamericana grille and a large rear diffuser with integrated twin round tailpipes. You also get larger 20-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels in a new Y-spoke design.

Inside, the GLA35 receives the same updates found across the wider facelifted range. These include a new AMG Performance Nappa leather steering wheel with rotary controllers and Mercedes’ latest (and much-maligned) capacity touch controls, plus the latest Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) interface – now with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto – that ditches the centre touchpad. Higher USB charging speeds and an additional USB-C port have also been added.

Otherwise, the cabin is unchanged, meaning that the widescreen display panel still houses two 10.25-inch screens for the instruments and infotainment system. Aside from the AMG-exclusive steering wheel, you’ll also find powered sports seats (with memory) upholstered in Artico faux leather and Dinamica microfibre, “carbon structure” trim, Manufaktur red seat belts and illuminated AMG side sill skid plates.

As before, the GLA35 comes with three important bits of kit not available elsewhere in the lineup – dual-zone climate control that adds rear air vents (finally), a 360-degree camera system and a 12-speaker, 710-watt Burmester surround sound system. The augmented reality function for the built-in navigation is also still fitted, but unlike the previous model, you no longer get a head-up display or exterior logo projection.

Otherwise, the standard equipment is identical to other GLA models and include aluminium roof rails, keyless entry, push-button start, auto-dimming mirrors, 64-colour ambient lighting, park assist, a Qi wireless charger, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a tyre repair kit and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the GLA35 adds the Driving Assistance package which tacks on adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist to the standard list of driver assists – autonomous emergency braking, blind spot monitoring and a door opening warning. Seven airbags and stability control are of course fitted.

GALLERY: 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA35 4Matic global photos

