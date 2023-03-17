In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Mick Chan / 17 March 2023 5:28 pm / 0 comments

Joining the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLA and GLB ranges are the facelifted AMG high-performance variants, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic and GLB 35 4Matic.

The beating heart of both the GLA 35 and GLB 35 is the manufacturer’s 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged petrol engine that produces 306 PS at 5,800 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, powering all four wheels via the eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic variable all-wheel-drive.

As with the petrol-powered variants of the regular model range, the 2.0 litre inline-four turbocharged units in the GLA 35 and GLB 35 feature a belt-driven starter-generator working in conjunction with the 48-volt electrical system that adds 10 kW (13.6 PS) to enable coasting with the combustion engine off for improved fuel efficiency, as well as improved comfort through smoother engine restarts.

GLB 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km) Exterieur: spectral blue; Interieur: leather black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,4-8,9 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 214-203 g/km* GLB 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km) exterior: spectral blue; interior: leather black;Combined fuel consumption 9.4-8.9 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 214-203 g/km*

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 4Matic

Powered by the same powertrain, the GLA 35 is marginally quicker with a 0-100 km/h time of 5.2 seconds against the GLB 35’s time of 5.5 seconds, while top speeds for both are capped at 250 km/h.

Rolling stock for the AMG GLA 35 and GLB 35 models is a 19-inch, 19-spoke alloy wheel design in a matte black and turned surface finish as standard; optionally available are two 20-inch five-spoke alloy wheel designs, which are also in a two-tone matte black and turned surface finish.

Inside, the GLA 35 and GLB 35 are identified by AMG-specific equipment, such as the AMG Performance multi-function steering wheel that comes standard on both models, with key driving functions accessible from the steering wheel controls.

GLA 35 4MATIC (Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km) Exterieur: digital white; Interieur: leather red pepper/black;Kraftstoffverbrauch kombiniert 9,2-8,8 l/100 km, CO2-Emissionen kombiniert 209-200 g/km* GLA 35 4MATIC (combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km) exterior: digital white; interior: leather red pepper/black;Combined fuel consumption 9.2-8.8 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions 209-200 g/km*

The GLA 35 and GLB 35 also benefit from the latest updates to the MBUX interface, including mini-games which are offered on the interface of the regular models, which are finished in on-screen themes that are AMG-specific. Similarly, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are offered on both AMG models, while USB charging capabilities have been uprated and both now include an additional USB-C port.

Upholstery in the GLA 35 and GLB 35 now feature Artico synthetic leather in a sage grey and black colour combination, while a pepper red and black combination is also available for leather upholstery in the AMG GLA and GLB for the first time, both of which get sports seats as standard.

Meanwhile, the option of Artico synthetic leather and Microcut microfibre can be specified in Bahia Brown. Interior trim can now also be specified in open-pore lime wood.

In terms of driver assistance equipment, both the GLA 35 and GLB 35 receive Active Lane Keeping Assist which the carmaker says improves comfort by “intervening with a gentle nudge”, as opposed to triggering the electronic stability programme in order to keep the vehicle within its lane. Also included is the Parking Package which supports parallel parking, along with 360-degree visualisation using 3D images.