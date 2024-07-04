DAB 1 Alpha limited edition electric scooter – 36 hp, 130 km/h top speed, 400 units worldwide, RM75,731

Posted in Bikes, Electric motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 4 2024 3:46 pm

Entering the electric motorcycle (e-bike) market is the 2024 DAB 1 Alpha, to be produced in a limited production run of 400 units and priced at 14,900 Euro (RM75,731). As DAB’s debut model, the 1 Alpha, comes after the French company’s acquisition by Peugeot Motorcycles.

With its initial concept electric scooter finding favour with musical artists and fashion design brand Burberry, the 1 Alpha features an avant-garde design. Strongly resembling the Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen, the 1 Alpha is crafted in Beaulieu-Mandeure and designed in Bayonne, France.

Notable in DAB’s design philosophy is the 1 Alpha’s battery, which can be fully repaired, disassembled, and recycled, thus eliminating any issues with battery lifespan and utility. The battery itself is a lithium-ion unit rated at 72 Volts with a 7.1 kWh maximum capacity, giving a maximum range of 150 km and a governed top speed of 130 km/h.

Motive power is provided by a brushless DC motor with a claimed 11 kW nominal and 25.5 kW peak power, the equivalent of 34.6 hp with regenerative braking. Meanwhile, torque is claimed to be 395 Nm at the rear wheel, driven by a DAB transmission and Gates carbon drive belt.

Using the onboard charger and domestic current, the 1 Alpha takes three hours to go from zero to full charge while a Type 2 charger adaptor is available as an optional extra. On the handlebar, there is a blue “Nitrous” button that when pressed gives a short boost of power, installed as homage to the “Need for Speed: Underground 2” video game.

Premium components are used on the 1 Alpha, including a Brembo radial four-piston brake calliper on the front wheel and a single-piston Brembo calliper at the rear while Peugeot supplies the two-wheel ABS. There are two colour options available – W-White and MGT Grey – as well as an extra cost customisation option.

Paioli supplies the suspension for the 1 Alpha, with 46 mm diameter upside-down adjustable titanium nitrided front forks and preload-adjustable rear monoshock with external reservoir. Faba supplies the spoked wheels in 17-inch sizing, shod with a 120/70 tyre in front and a 150/60 at the back.

Portions on the bodywork are made from repurposed carbon-fibre from Airbus Industrie, including the front fender and frame protectors. The trend of high quality components continues to the Alcantra leather clad seat, as well as the Alcantra-lined glove compartment that conceals the 1 Alpha’s charging port.

All the necessary information is displayed on a 2.8-inch LCD display that also doubles as the front number plate holder and there are four ride modes – Eco, Standard, Sport, Nitrous – and a reverse mode. Weight for the Alpha 1 is listed at 125 kg with seat height set at 880 mm as standard and 840 mm for the low seat.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.