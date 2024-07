Mercedes-AMG One seen in Malaysia – F1-derived hypercar with 1,063 PS; Nürburgring record holder

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 4 2024 10:37 am

The current Nürburgring-Nordschleife lap record holder for road-legal production cars has been spotted on a flatbed truck in Malaysia by TikTok user starzlan. We are of course talking about the Mercedes-AMG One, which managed to set a time of 6:35.183 minutes on the full 20.832 km layout of the circuit.

For some context, the previous record holder was the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit that managed to set a time of 6:43.3 minutes. Of course, the One is a completely different beast by comparison with its F1-derived tech.

Under the long, finned rear end is a 1.6 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine with a specific output of 359 PS per litre to dish out 574 PS at 9,000 rpm. The hybrid portion of the engine starts with the MGU-H (Motor Generator Unit-Heat) that uses a 122 PS (90 kW) electric motor to scavenge energy from the exhaust gases that is then use to spin the compressor of the electrically assisted turbo.

Excess energy can also be used to power the MGU-K (Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic), which drives the crankshaft via a spur gear, sending another 163 PS (120 kW) to the rear wheels. To add to the potency, there are two more 163 PS (120 kW) electric motors on the front wheels providing real torque vectoring.

All the electric motors provide 611 PS (450 kW), resulting in a total system output of 1,063 PS. The hybrid powertrain also features a seven-speed automated single-clutch gearbox and will do the 0-100 km/h sprint in 2.9 seconds. Meanwhile, 300 km/h is reached in 15.6 seconds and the car tops out at 352 km/h.

Given its F1-inspired development, the entire body is made out of carbon-fibre and there are plenty of clever aerodynamic systems, including active ones, to keep the car planted to the road with efficient downforce generation.

Every one of the One has been sold, so you’ll have to check out the second-hand market to find one. It definitely won’t be cheap, as we found one example being sold in Dubai by F1rst Motors for an eye-watering AED16,999,999, or about RM21.8 million.

With only 275 units in the entire world, spotting a One in the wild is a rare occasion. As to why it is here, perhaps someone affluent is taking delivery, or it could be heading for the Mercedes-Benz World event taking place at KL Base, Sungai Besi from July 5-7. The C63S E Performance, which is set to make its launch debut at the event, does incorporate F1 tech in its radically new powertrain, and the One does make a good halo car to be put on show.

