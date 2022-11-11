In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 11 November 2022 10:27 am / 1 comment

The Mercedes-AMG One has set a new record for road-legal production cars as well as super sports cars at the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a time of 6:35.183 minutes on the full 20.832 km layout of the circuit.

On the shorter 20.6 km version of the track, which is what German publication sport auto uses for its Super Test outings, the AMG One clocked a time of 6:30.705 minutes.

Context is needed to explain just how fast the F1-derived hypercar lapped The Green Hell. The previous record holder was the 991-generation Porsche 911 GT2 RS equipped with a Manthey Performance Kit that managed to set a time of 6:43.3 minutes.

The AMG One beats the Porsche by around eight seconds, which is quite a substantial amount of time in the world of high-performance cars. On the shorter version of the track, the Porsche’s time was 6:38.835 minutes, also eight seconds behind the One.

The man responsible for Mercedes-AMG’s triumph is works driver Maro Engel, who has secured victories in DTM as well as the Nürburgring 24 Hours. “That was really an unforgettable experience. I didn’t expect that we would be able to set such a lap time with these track conditions. In some crucial areas of the track, it hadn’t dried completely yet and was therefore tricky. That was a special challenge,” said Engel.

For the record drive, the team selected the maximum camber values within the delivery tolerance of the car, while Engel chose the Race Plus drive mode. This tightens up the chassis, lowers the vehicle, sets the electric motors to deliver full power and maximum possible aerodynamics.

The tyres are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R MO (Mercedes Original) that are fitted as standard and bespoke to the AMG One. As for the rest of the car, it’s pretty much stock, with a powertrain that features a what is essentially the racing engine used in the Mercedes-AMG’s F1 cars that Lewis Hamilton drives.

The 1.6 litre turbocharged hybrid V6 has two electric motors, with one acting as the Motor Generator Unit-Heat to scavenge energy from exhaust gasses, while another is the Motor Generator Unit-Kinetic that draws electricity to drive the crankshaft. There’s two further electric motors at the front of the car, contributing to a total system output of 1,063 PS.