W206 Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance, new GLB35 and GLA45S launching in Malaysia this week

Posted in Cars, Local News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / July 3 2024 11:42 am

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has teased three AMG models set to make their public debut at this weekend’s Mercedes-Benz World, which takes place at KL Base, Sungai Besi from July 5-7.

Based on the shadowy images posted by the company on its social media pages, we can make out the models to be the all-new Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance as well as facelifted GLB35 4Matic and GLA45S 4Matic+.

Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance

Starting with the C63S E Performance, the performance sedan was first revealed in September 2022 and is based on the current W206 C-Class. Now without a V8 engine, the latest C63 is a plug-in hybrid featuring a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine – the M139l – that serves up a considerable 476 PS (469 hp or 350 kW) and 545 Nm of torque.

These figures are contributed to by a large electric exhaust gas turbocharger, which incorporates Formula 1 tech, to improve response and provide high torque at low revs. Also fitted to the engine is a belt-driven starter generator (RSG) that combines an alternator and starter to drive ancillary systems such as air-conditioning and driving lights – both the electric turbo and RSG operate on a 400V architecture.

The engine sends drive to all four wheels via an AMG Performance 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel drive system and a nine-speed AMG Speedshift MCT 9G automatic gearbox with a wet multi-plate clutch – replaces the torque converter.

Another bit of electrification is an electric drive unit (EDU) at the rear to form what is called a P3 hybrid layout. The EDU features an electric motor positioned at the rear axle that is rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 320 Nm and integrated with a two-speed gearbox (the second gear comes into play beyond 138 km/h) as well as an electronically controlled rear axle differential lock.

In operation, the electric motor acts directly on the rear axle to add to the propulsion power, with all 204 PS available to provide a temporary boost for up to 10 seconds. However, it can also send power to the front went needed via a mechanical connection to the all-wheel drive system through a cardan shaft and the drive shafts of the front wheels. This also allows the all-wheel drive system to operate, even if the engine is not running.

With everything acting together, the powertrain delivers 680 PS (671 hp or 500 kW) and 1,020 Nm, significantly more than the previous V8-powered C63 and good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.4 seconds and a top speed of 250 km/h (280 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package). The newer model can also run for up to 13 km on electricity alone thanks to a 6.1-kWh lithium-ion battery, which can be charged via a max AC input of 3.7 kW.

Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic facelift

Next on the list is the GLB35 4Matic, which got its facelift last March alongside the regular variants of the practical SUV. We’ve already welcomed the GLB200 and GLB250 4Matic last month, so the AMG version adds to the line-up here.

The engine is still a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol unit as before, but it has now been augmented by a RSG that adds 14 PS (13 hp or 10 kW) of push during hard acceleration. An eight-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch automatic transmission and AMG Performance 4Matic variable all-wheel-drive is also part of the GLB35’s powertrain, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 5.5 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h.

The styling changes made to the GLB35 mirror those of the non-AMG variants, including new headlamps and a revised front apron. The rear also gets a different light signature for the taillights, while the interior benefits from updates to the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system.

Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic facelift

Similarly, the GLA got its facelift here this year, with the GLA250 4Matic and GLA35 4Matic being launched in June, while the GLA200 arrived in January. The next member of this range is the GLA45S 4Matic+, which made its debut last October and packs 421 PS (416 hp or 310 kW) and 500 Nm.

The M139 mill is paired with a 4Matic+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed AMG Speedshift DCT dual-clutch transmission. As such, the fast SUV gets from 0-100 km/h in 4.3 seconds on its way to a top speed of 270 km/h.

As with the GLB, the styling tweaks are rather discreet and include a new front apron design, body-coloured wheel arch extensions, new LED headlamps as well as the latest MBUX system.

We’ll bring you full details of the Mercedes-AMG trio making their launch debut in Malaysia this week, along with pricing, so stay tuned. Of the three, which one are you most excited for?

GALLERY: W206 Mercedes-AMG C63S E Performance

GALLERY: X247 Mercedes-AMG GLB35 4Matic facelift

GALLERY: H247 Mercedes-AMG GLA45S 4Matic+ facelift

