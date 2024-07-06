2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure – Basic, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 6 2024 5:55 pm

Recently revealed, the 2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure (GSA) was much anticipated by the overland riders and Starbucks cowboys. With the all new 1,300 cc boxer-twin engine putting out 145 hp and 149 Nm of torque first shown in the R 1300 GS, riders worldwide, including Malaysia, were waiting to see what the boys in Munich were going to put out to replace the R 1250 GSA.

Well, here it is and this is what we get, the big GSA with oversized 30-litre fuel tank and all new bodywork coming in four variants. What is apparent is the R 1300 GS bears little to no resemblance to what came before, and this includes its R 1300 GS stablemate.

The frame is now made from sheet metal steel, foregoing the previous trellis. BMW Motorrad says this gives the R 1300 GSA more stiffness than before, while the rear subframe is an aluminium lattice tube with forged parts.

2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure Basic

In true GSA fashion, the 30-litre fuel tank is prominent, with its sheet aluminium construction left mostly uncovered. BMW Motorrad’s engineers also functions as a luggage carrier with three mounting points for the 12-litre tank bag, whilst giving access to the fuel filler and smartphone charging compartment.

The large windshield, supplemented by two large transparent wind deflectors, shields the rider from the wind and is aerodynamically shaped to provide a quiet and comfortable ride. More weather protection is afforded by the hand guards, which double as mounting points for the front turn signals.

Aside from all the riding aids and electronic wizardry, which you can read more about here, the R 1300 GSA also increases rider comfort and bike controllability with adaptive vehicle height control. Unfortunately for shorter riders or those with short inseams, adaptive vehicle height control comfort that automatically lowers the GSA’s suspension at stops and low speed is an extra cost option.

2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure Triple Black

In its Basic form, the R 1300 GSA comes in Racing Red complemented by the fuel tank with its unpainted aluminium finish. This is contrasted with seats clad in red and black, black handlebars, black rims and red hand protector extensions.

The R 1300 GSA Triple Black, as its name suggests, comes in shades of black with the aluminium fuel tank finished in tinted clear coat. The standard engine crash bars are finished in black with silver inserts while black handlebars and wheel rims are combined with grey hand protector extensions, large aluminium radiator cowls and black/grey seats.

2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure GS Trophy

Featuring a sporty colour scheme is the R 1300 GSA GS Trophy in BMW’s Motorsport colours of Racing Blue metallic paintwork complemented by Light White and Racing Red stripes. Textured parts like engine casings are powder-coated in Avus Black matt metallic.

Red and black seats and red hand guards are combined with stainless steel engine bars and black cross-spoke wheels, emphasising the GS Trophy’s sporting intentions. This is shown in the smaller sport windshield and sport passenger grab handles.

2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure Option 719 Karakorum

Finally, the R 1300 GSA Option 719 Karakorum comes in a model variant specific shade of Aurelius Green matt metallic. Option 719 shadow milled alloy parts and gold striping are matched to paintwork, along with the “Option 719” badge on the tank cover.

Gold anodising is used for the the wheel rims and handlebars, giving further contrast to the green paint scheme, along with black/grey heated comfort seats, luggage rack and sport windshield. The crash bar is painted black while the hand guards are grey, with a protective grille on the auxiliary lights.

