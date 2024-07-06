2025 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure revealed

Posted in Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / July 6 2024 12:25 pm

Making its appearance in the uber high-end adventure touring motorcycle market is the 2024 BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS Adventure. Stablemate to the R 1300 GS (from RM140,000 in Malaysia), R 1300 GS Adventure bears little family resemblance to its smaller sibling, ostensibly creating a BMW Motorrad family line all its own.

Compared to the previous R 1250 GS Adventure, the R 1300 GS Adventure comes with completely new frame, bodywork, design and storage concept. BMW Motorrad will offer four model variants of the R 1300 GS Adventure – Basic, Triple Black, GS Trophy and Option 719 Karakorum.

As pre the R 1300 GS, the R 1300 GS Adventure comes with BMW Motorrad’s all-new R-series boxer-twin engine, displacing 1,300 cc. The new boxer mill is smaller than its 1250 predecessor, with the gearbox located under the engine and a new cam drive arrangement.

BMW Motorrad claims power output to be 145 hp at 7,750 rpm with a maximum torque of 149 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The new six-speed gearbox powers the drive shaft as is traditional for the GS bikes, with Automated Shift Assistant (ASA) available as an extra-cost option.

ASA automates clutch and gear shift operation on the R 1300 GS Adventure, somewhat similar to Yamaha’s Y-AMT servo operated clutch and gear shift and Honda’s Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT). As can be expected, a full suite of electronic riding aids comes as standard equipment.

There are four riding modes, starting with “Enduro” for off-road riding. “Rain” and “Road” riding modes are self explanatory with “Eco” mode gives the maximum range from the fuel tank. Dynamic Cruise Control (DCC) with braking function and Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) also comes as standard.

Additionally, Driving Modes Pro with additional riding modes is available as optional equipment. Included in the riding aids are Engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) and Hill Start Control (HSC).

Ticking the box for the optional “Riding Assistant” gives Active Cruise Control (ACC), Front Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Change Warning and the new Rear End Collision Warning (RECW). The RECW system signals an impending rear end collision to following traffic by flashing the hazard warning lights with a higher frequency.

A similar level of electronic sophistication is applied to the suspension, dubbed Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA), available as an option. This gives the R 1300 GS automatic adjustment of the damping and spring rate, and also load compensation.

This causes front and rear damping to include a corresponding adjustment of the spring rate (“spring stiffness”) – depending on the selected riding mode, riding conditions and manoeuvres. Adaptive vehicle height control is also optional, giving fully automatic adjustment of the vehicle height to suit the operating conditions, lowering the R 1300 GS by 30 mm when stationary and at low speeds.

There is also adaptive vehicle height control comfort with all the features and functions of adaptive vehicle height control but is a further 20 mm lower. This makes it suitable for for smaller riders, or for easy accessibility and even easier handling.

Fuel is carried in a 30-litre aluminium tank, compared to the 21-litre tank of the R 1300 GS. The tank also functions as a luggage carrier with fastening elements featuring snap locks for the optional 12-liter tank bag on the upper tank panelling for easy and simple refuelling as well as quick access to the smartphone charging compartment.

Full LED lighting is used throughout, including the new design matrix headlights first seen on the R 1300 GS and front turn signals incorporated into the standard equipment hand guards while rear turn signals are integrated into the tail light. Two extra-flat auxiliary LED set lights are included in the lighting package while Headlight Pro with adaptive headlight (cornering lights) are optional.

Rolling gear is done with a 19-inch spoked wheel in front wearing a 120/70 tyre while the rear gets a 17-inch hoop shod with 170/60 rubber. Expect to see a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel R 1300 GS “Rally” version in the near future.

Standard seat height on the R 1300 GS is 870 mm with a wet weight of 269 kg fully-fuelled. Riding conveniences include a charging compartment with integrated USB socket and 12 V on-board power socket as well as keyless ride and heated grips while heated seats are an extra cost option.

