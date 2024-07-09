2025 Geely Emgrand facelift – 1.5L NA, 5MT/CVT, 540-degree cameras; Proton S70 twin from RM45k in China

Posted in Cars, Geely, International News / By Mick Chan / July 9 2024 1:49 pm

Following the release of images for the 2025 Geely Emgrand facelift towards the end of last month, the sedan has gone on sale in China in four variants, with pricing from 69,900 yuan to 88,900 yuan (RM45,281 to RM57,589) in China, according to Car News China.

The 2025 Emgrand facelift measures 4,638 mm long, 1,820 mm wide and 1,406 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,650 mm, matching the dimensions of the pre-facelift model, and its wheels are offered in either 16- or 17-inch sizes.

All variants are powered by a 1.5 litre naturally aspirated, inline-four cylinder petrol engine that outputs 127 hp, and this is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT with eight virtual ratios.

This combination of specifications matches those of the Philippines-market model, and thus differs from the Proton S70 that is based on the Emgrand, as the national brand’s sedan gets a 150 PS/226 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic.

Exterior changes are sparing for the Emgrand in this model year, featuring a waterfall-style front grille L-shaped LED daytime running lights, and revised headlamps.

Inside, the cabin of the 2025 Emgrand features a 10.25-inch driver’s instrument panel and a 12.3-inch floating infotainment screen – similar to those on the S70 Flagship – and these run on the manufacturer’s Geely Galaxy operating system. The higher-end variants in the range get the ‘Eye of God’ 540-degree camera suite, so named for its field of vision that offers a view of the road surface beneath the vehicle.

In-cabin conveniences in the 2025 Emgrand include a two-tier storage compartment that holds two mobile phones, according to Geely, while the front passenger side of the centre console tunnel features a hook. The front door bin has also been shown to be able to hold a laptop.

Joining the equipment list for the 2025 Emgrand facelift for China are a panoramic glass roof, six-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat, a smart key system, and a mobile app that enables monitoring, engine ignition, locking and unlocking of the vehicle, air-conditioning operation and more.

For passive safety, the 2025 Emgrand gets six airbags. What the Emgrand lacks, in comparison to the Proton S70 is the suite of driver assistance systems, with the Proton sedan getting – in top Flagship form, at least – Autonomous Emergency Braking with Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Lane Centring Control, Traffic Sign Information and Intelligent High Beam Control.

In Malaysia, the Proton S70 – that is based on Geely Emgrand – was launched in November 2023, and priced from RM74k to RM95k across four variants.

