2024 Suzuki Swift gets three-star Euro NCAP rating

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / July 11 2024 3:09 pm

The European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) has released its latest round of safety ratings, which saw the new Suzuki Swift receive a three-star rating. First revealed as a concept last October, which was soon followed by the production version in December the same year, the Swift underwent a radical design overhaul and went on sale in Europe earlier this year.

Referring to Euro NCAP’s report, the Swift managed to score 67% in the adult occupant protection category, with marginal to poor being assigned to some aspects of its performance. Meanwhile, child occupant protection was rated at 65%, brought down by weak neck protection when a dummy representing a six-year-old child was used as well as the lack of a child presence detection system.

The Swift fared better in the vulnerable road users category with a score of 76%, providing good or adequate protection for the head of a struck pedestrian or cyclist. The autonomous emergency braking (AEB) system also responded adequately to pedestrians and was marked as ‘good’ to cyclists. However, the hatchback offers no protection against “dooring,” where a car door is suddenly opened in the path of a cyclist approaching from behind.

As for the safety assist category, the Swift scored 62% and meets legislation requirements by having AEB, an emergency lane-keeping system, a speed limiter and driver fatigue detection. Euro NCAP did point out that the model “fulfilled this obligation but did little more,” as further systems like rear occupant detection and limited driver status monitoring (driver fatigue only) limited its maximum score in this category.

