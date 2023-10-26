2024 Suzuki Swift Concept debuts with funky new face, 3-cylinder mild hybrid – previews fourth-gen model

Posted in Cars, Concept Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / October 26 2023 1:12 pm

This is the Suzuki Swift Concept, which serves to preview the fourth generation of the hatchback that will replace the third-generation model that was first introduced way back in 2016. Though it’s being labelled as a concept, the cars you see here looks pretty much production-ready and even has an engine fitted under the bonnet.

Full technical details aren’t available just yet, but the placard indicates an inline-three petrol engine with VVT and a mild hybrid system that is paired with a CVT to drive the front wheels. Such a setup isn’t too dissimilar to what’s currently offered for the soon-to-be-outgoing third-generation model.

We also get official dimensions, with the concept measuring 3,860 mm long, 1,695 mm wide, 1,500 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Again, this is not too different from the current Swift, which shares the same wheelbase, width and height, although the overall length is down by 30 mm.

Of course, the size won’t be the first thing you’ll notice with the new Swift because it is the exterior design that catches your eye. The opinion-dividing front end sees the headlamps (with J-shaped daytime running lights) be positioned lower than before and flanked by a smaller grille with a thick surround, while the clamshell-like bonnet is new.

Further down, the fog lamps are no longer connected by a black trim, and instead there is a contrasting bumper garnish. You’ll also notice a distinctive crease that originates from the bonnet that extends all the way to the taillights in the rear, which bear a revised shape and light signature.

Inside, there’s a brand-new dashboard that places the touchscreen infotainment system above the central air vents. The circular controls for air-conditioning system also gets replaces with buttons and toggle-like switches, while the steering wheel gains additional buttons around the centre boss. No fully digital instrument cluster here, as there are still analogue dials set beside a multi-info display.

Looks radically different compared to its predecessor, doesn’t it? What do you think of the new Swift’s design? Is it better than before or do you prefer the third-generation model? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

