2024 Suzuki Swift displayed at Tokyo Auto Salon – bold design; Japan gets 1.2L NA mild hybrid, CVT, 5MT

Posted in Cars, International News, Suzuki / By Gerard Lye / January 16 2024 4:44 pm

Here are some live photos of the fourth-generation Suzuki Swift at this year’s Tokyo Auto Salon (TAS). First previewed by a concept in October 2023, the production version of the all-new hatchback was eventually launched in Japan last December, with CVT variants being offered initially. The cars pictured here at TAS are with a five-speed manual, which will be sold from January 17, 2024.

Like its predecessor, the latest Swift is built on Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform but with increased use of high-tensile steel plates and structural adhesives in the body for better handling and ride comfort. There are also additional baffle materials and damping adhesive applied to body joints in order to improve quietness.

Of course, the thing that will get most people talking is the redesigned exterior that sees the headlamps (with integrated J-shaped DRLs) be positioned beneath the more rounded bonnet shut line. Other notable changes include a redesigned clamshell-like bonnet, a smaller and rounded grille as well as new fog lamp sections.

Along the sides, there’s a distinctive crease running from the bonnet towards the taillights in the rear, which bear a revised shape and C-shaped light signature. In terms of dimensions, the new Swift measures 3,860 mm long, 1,695 mm wide, 1,500 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. These figures are not too different from the current Swift, which shares the same wheelbase, width and height, although the overall length is down by 30 mm.

Inside, the overhauled dashboard sees the touchscreen infotainment system being positioned above the central air vents. The previous model’s circular controls for air-conditioning system have also been replaced with buttons and toggle-like switches, while the steering wheel gains additional buttons around the centre boss. No fully digital instrument cluster here, as there are still analogue dials set beside a multi-info display.

In Japan, the Swift is offered in three grades, namely the MZ, MX and XG. All three feature a Z12E 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated inline-three petrol engine that provides 82 PS (80 hp or 60 kW) and 108 Nm of torque. Front- and all-wheel drive is available for the entire Swift range, but only the MX is offered with a choice of a five-speed manual or CVT – the XG and MZ only get a CVT.

It should be noted that the Z12E in the MX and MZ is different from the one in the XG as it comes with a mild hybrid system, which adds a 3-Ah battery and WA06D electric motor that can provide an accelerative boost of 3.1 PS (3 hp or 2.3 kW) and 60 Nm when needed.

The Swift is available with adaptive cruise control, lane keeping support, lane departure warning and prevention, lead vehicle departure notification, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, high beam assist, driver monitoring, adaptive high beam, false start suppression as well as autonomous emergency braking.

Pricing for the Swift in Japan ranges from 1.727 million to 2.332 million yen (RM55,285 to RM74,652) before manufacturer options. What do you think of the latest Swift? Do you like the new design of do you prefer the previous-generation model better?

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.