smart Malaysia launches smartCO programme for owners – networking and community privileges

At yesterday’s smart #3 launch, smart Malaysia announced the smartCO programme for smart owners. The programme is “designed to create vibrant communities of automotive enthusiasts and turn hobbies into successful business ventures”.

The company says that smartCO also “offers more business opportunities for smart owners and exclusive privileges from businesses promoted by smart owners”. Sounds like networking. “We aspire to foster more co-creation to uplift the brand values we cherish, creating a more vibrant community around smart,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

The event also saw smart Malaysia announcing partnerships with two more charging point operators (CPOs) – DC Handal and Carput Zap. This brings the partner CPO count to six, which means that the IHU in the smart #1 and #3, and the Hello smart app, now provides location and real time charging information for 80% of EV chargers in Malaysia.

The smart #3 is priced at RM175,000 for the base Pro, RM215,000 for the Premium and RM255,000 for the full-fat Brabus. These prices are RM6,000 more than the equivalent #1 trim levels, in exchange for a sleeker body, slightly better range from the improved aerodynamics and a sportier cabin – full details in our launch report.

