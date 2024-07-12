GAC Aion Y Plus EV in Malaysia – 204 PS/225 Nm five-seat MPV, 63.2 kWh, 430 km range WLTP; from RM120k

Posted in Cars, GAC, Local News, Videos / By Mick Chan / July 12 2024 10:11 am

The GAC Aion Y Plus was launched in Malaysia in May this year, arriving on the market in two variants, the Elite at RM119,800 and the Premium at RM135,800 (both prices on-the-road without insurance).

Both pack the Chinese manufacturer’s Magazine Battery 2.0 that is a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack with 63.2 kWh of capacity, offering up to 430 km of range on the WLTP testing standard. In terms of charging, the Aion Y Plus supports up to 80 kW DC, and 6.6 kW of AC charging.

For comparison, the BYD Dolphin, which is priced from RM99,900, or RM100,530 with on-the-road fees for the Dynamic Standard Range with a 44.92 kWh battery that offers 340 km of range (WLTP), while the Premium Extended Range with the 60.48 kWh battery manages a range of 427 km on the WLTP protocol, or 490 km on the more lenient CLTC testing standard.

Both variants of the Y Plus get the same battery and a single powertrain specification, which is a front-mounted 204 PS/225 Nm motor that propels it from 0-100 km/h in 8.5 seconds. Suspension for the car is by MacPherson struts in front, and a torsion beam layout at the rear.

Measuring 4,535 mm long, 1,870 mm wide and 1,650 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,750 mm, the Aion Y Plus is notably larger than the BYD Dolphin, being 245 mm longer, 100 mm wider, 80 mm taller and 50 mm longer of wheelbase than the latter.

Inside, the Aion Y Plus brings a simple horizontal dashboard design with a landscape-oriented 14.6-inch infotainment touchscreen, along with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display for the driver. Audio is by a Bongiovi six-speaker setup.

Standard to both Elite and Premium variants are keyless entry and start, cruise control, single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents, a six-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, faux leather upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, 60:40 split-folding rear seats, reverse sensors and a 360-degree camera system.

Meanwhile, the Premium adds an ‘easy entry and exit’ function, driver’s seat ventilation, a four-way power-adjustable passenger seat, a Qi wireless charging pad, ambient lighting with a music mode that responds to the music being played, a rear central armrest and headrest and a hands-free powered tailgate.

For safety equipment, both variants of the Aion Y Plus get six airbags and stability control, while the Premium adds on driver assistance systems such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go and lane centring assist.

GALLERY: GAC Aion Y Plus Elite at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

GALLERY: GAC Aion Y Plus Premium at Malaysia Autoshow 2024

