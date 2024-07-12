LRT Awan Besar broken car windows suspect caught

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 12 2024 9:57 am

Remember the row of cars at the LRT Awan Besar station with broken windows from earlier this month? PDRM says that it has detained a man believed to be involved in the incident.

Cheras district police chief Ravinder Singh Sarban Singh said the suspect, a 42-year-old local, was arrested around 7pm on Wednesday in the area of Razak Mansion. He was arrested by the D4 division of IPD Cheras following investigations on the case.

“Checks revealed that the suspect had a few past records involving crime and drugs,” Ravinder said in a statement yesterday, adding that he was also believed to be involved in a couple of theft and home break-ins around Cheras. The suspect has been remanded for three days for investigations under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

Earlier this month, a row of cars parked at the LRT Awan Besar with broken windows were recorded in a video went viral. Police received six reports from the public. Kudos to the cops for catching the culprit.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.