Perodua 1H 2024 sales up 17.4% to 170k, Proton down 5.2% to 72k; national brand market share now at 67.8%

Posted in Cars, Local News, MAA Vehicle Sales Data / By Jonathan Lee / July 16 2024 3:59 pm

With the release of Malaysia’s vehicle sales performance for the first half of the year, the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has also provided results for the top six car companies – all of which comprised 88.1% of the total industry volume (TIV).

As usual, the table is topped by perennial market leader Perodua, but the national carmaker’s performance was even stronger than the year before, despite there not being any new model launches since the second-generation Axia last February.

The company sold 169,849 vehicles in the first six months of the year, an increase of 17.4% over the 144,690 units shifted in the same period in 2023 – itself a 13.6% bump over 2022. This phenomenal showing boosted Perodua’s market share by a full four per cent to 43.5%.

Not so good news for Proton, sales of which fell by 5.2% from 76,012 to 72,088 units, with a commensurate drop in market share from 20.8% to 18.5%. Still, Perodua’s sales more than made up for this shortfall, contributing to a total figure of 241,937 units for national brands.

Market share for these two companies, meanwhile, stayed virtually flat at 67.8% of the passenger car segment (it was 68% during the same period last year, and 66.9% throughout the whole of 2023), and 62% of the TIV (up from 60.3% in the first half of 2023).

As for the rest of the top six, Toyota continued its reign at the top of the non-national stakes, even though sales fell 4.5% to 45,962 units. Hot on its heels was Honda, which retained its crown for passenger cars with sales growing by 16.3% to 39,226 units.

Meanwhile, Mazda has overtaken Mitsubishi for fifth place, even though its sales fell by 12% to 8,389 units. The three-diamond brand’s drop in sales was far more drastic, falling by 30% to just 8,265 units.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.