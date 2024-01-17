National brands Perodua, Proton captured 66.9% market share in 2023; highest level since early 2000s

Posted in Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 17 2024 3:58 pm

Malaysians bought a record amount of cars last year, pushing 2023 auto sales close to the 800,000 units mark. The all-time high figure of 799,731 units represents an 11% growth from the 721,177 units achieved in 2022, which was a record then. By the way, the original forecast for 2023 by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) was 650k, before it was revised to 725k in July 2023.

While both national and non-national makes saw growth, Perodua and Proton were largely responsible for the elevated numbers. Last year, P2 and P1 sold a combined 481,300 units, which translates to 66.9% share of the passenger vehicle market. This is up from 65.1% in 2022.

Conversely, the non-national market share is now at 33.1%, which is some 20% lower than the N-N peak in 2014-2015. Still, there was growth of 6% for the foreign makes, from 224,112 units in 2022 to 237,860 units.

National vs non-national brands market share, 2001-2020

The strong showing by the national brands last year is a continuation of their rise after dropping to below 50% market share from 2014 to 2018. That slump was mostly due to Proton’s low contribution, but with Geely now at the wheel, the tide has turned. As for perennial market leader Perodua, 40% market share has been the norm for some time now – just imagine four out of every 10 new cars and you’ll see the scale of P2.

The current national market share of 66.9% is the highest since 2002, when it was at 78%. There was a big surge in non-national sales from 2002 to 2005, and it stayed at around 55:45 until 2012, when a Honda-led push saw non-national makes overtake P1/P2 for the first time in 2014, when they held 53% of the market. This spell where foreign makes outsold P1/P2 lasted for five years, and the switchback happened in 2019.

The gap has been widening since, and this is likely to be the status quo for the considerable future. There seems to be no stopping Perodua, which has responded to Geely-Proton’s ambition to be Malaysia’s No.1 (and No.3 in ASEAN, as declared publicly by CEO Li Chunrong) by simply finding another gear and pulling ahead. With no new PIES to sell, the chasing Proton is banking on rebadged Geelys that are direct rivals to Japanese models, further eating into the N-N pie.

Proton has been banking on rebadged Geelys that are direct rivals to Toyota/Honda, eating into the N-N pie

Some might see hints of a ‘proxy war’, with Perodua under Toyota’s big umbrella by virtue of it having Daihatsu as technical partner and shareholder (Daihatsu is fully-owned by Toyota), and Geely controlling Proton (although its shareholding is ‘just’ 49%). The products from Rawang and Tanjong Malim reflect this – recent P2 models wear Daihatsu and Toyota badges in Indonesia, while Proton’s X SUVs and the S70 are basically right-hand drive Geelys.

We’ve dived deep into this national vs non-national trend, tracking the ups and downs of Perodua/Proton and Toyota/Honda over the years – click on the links to read more. Also, what’s in store from Perodua, Proton, Toyota and Honda in 2024? Click on the links for our new model predictions.

