Proton in 2024 – X70 and X50 facelifts; Persona, Saga, Iriz updates?; smart #3 to be launched in Malaysia?

Proton had quite a few highlights in 2023. For one, the carmaker managed to surpass its 2022 sales tally (141,432 units) by selling a total of 154,611 units in 2023 – a 9.3% increase from last year.

There were also a few important launches that took place, with the big one being the S70, its first all-new sedan in a long time that went on sale in November 2023. Winding the clock back further to May 2023, Proton introduced its third SUV model in the form of the three-row X90, which is also the first in the line-up to get a mild hybrid powertrain.

Other launches include the X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition, which was introduced in the year the B-segment SUV celebrated its third anniversary last year while continuing to be the fastest-selling SUV model in Malaysian history.

The X70 and Saga were updated too, with the latter receiving a new four-speed automatic transmission from Aisin rather than Hyundai. As for the C-segment SUV, its list of variants grew to six last year with the addition of the 1.5 TGDi Premium X.

Now that we’re in 2024 (Happy New Year, by the way), what can we expect to see from Proton this year? Here’s what we have in mind.

Proton X70 facelift MC2

This one isn’t too much of a surprise given the few sightings of camouflaged X70s undergoing road trials on our roads. The X70 previously got its first minor change (MC) back in 2022, which saw some very minor styling tweaks and a new engine option.

With the impending facelift, or MC2 as some have called it, the SUV is set to gain more substantial changes to its exterior mirroring those on the Geely Boyue facelift. Based on what we can make out in spyshots, the X70’s front end will be noticeably different, with revisions being slimmer headlamps, a reshaped grille with chrome pins instead of the Infinite Weave insert, a more sculpted bonnet as well as a wider lower intake.

The taillights seen on the test vehicles appear unchanged from before, reinforcing the notion that the X70 MC2 will be based on the Boyue facelift instead of the Boyue Pro. We don’t have interior spyshots yet, it should mirror the changes seen in the Boyue facelift, which are relatively minor.

At present, there are two engine options for the X70, including a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol unit that was introduced in 2022 that is standard for five out of the six available variants. The pre-MC1 1.8 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol mill is also still kicking around in the 1.8 TGDi Premium 2WD, but we expect this to be dropped when the X70 MC2 rolls up.

Proton X50 facelift MC1

The X50 is also tipped to get a facelift, its first in fact since it went on sale way back in October 2020. This is based on spyshots of a camouflaged and left-hand drive unit of the Geely Binyue Cool that has been spotted here in past months.

The Binyue Cool appeared in China in 2022 and is a heavily facelifted version of the original Binyue (the SUV the X50 is based on) as well as the Binyue Pro from 2021. Changes include a more aggressive front fascia with a large black section and honeycomb mesh, accompanied by slimmer and sharper headlamps.

Meanwhile, the rear gets what appears to be full-width taillights that are slimmer in shape, joined by a sporty spoiler and familiar quad tailpipes. Inside, the Binyue Cool spotted here had two joined screens on an overhauled dashboard, which has redesigned air vents and piano-key style controls. Judging by the sighting of the Binyue Cool here, it looks like we’ll be skipped the Binyue Pro entirely for the X50 facelift.

In China, the Binyue Cool gets a new 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine in place of the previous three-cylinder unit, although this might not be what we get here unless there’s a shake-up at Proton’s Tanjung Malim engine plant that currently assembles the GEP3 engine.

Proton Saga, Persona, Iriz 2024 MC?

The three remaining members of Proton’s PIES line-up (the Exora has since ceased production) have been around for quite some time now. The Saga got a facelift (MC2) in 2022 and a new transmission source in 2023, but has otherwise remained unchanged since then.

As for the Persona and Iriz, both were last updated in 2021 – marketed for the 2022 model year – and got get some minor tweaks over the months since (an updated head unit and the Persona losing its black roof) but remained largely familiar.

In 2024, these models could receive another round of minor changes or none at all. We know that proper Proton-developed next-generation models are in the works, but the carmaker has not given any indication of timeline just yet. As such, it’s not likely we’ll see new generations of the Iriz, Persona or Saga this year despite them being some of the oldest models in the line-up.

smart #3

Proton New Energy Technology (Pro-Net) is a subsidiary of Proton that handles distributorship of smart EVs in Malaysia, and the #1 was brand’s first model to be launched here in November last year. In 2024, the company’s focus will be to fulfil orders for the #1 that were carried over from 2023, but there is a possibility that the #3 will be launched as well.

The #3 is the second model to come from the smart Automobile joint venture between Geely and Mercedes-Benz, and the EV was first revealed at last year’s Auto Shanghai. Larger in size than the #1, the #3 is built on the same Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) and offers up to 440 km of range following the WLTP standard.

Equipped with a 66-kWh nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) battery, the #3 is available with a rear-mounted electric motor rated at 272 PS (268 hp or 200 kW) or a dual-motor, all-wheel drive setup packing 428 PS (422 hp or 315 kW) – the latter is badged as a Brabus.

These are some of the things we are expecting to see from Proton this year, so which of these cars are you looking forward to the most? Share your thoughts on the matter in the comments below.

