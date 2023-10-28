Proton X50 R3 launched in Malaysia – RM125,300; aerokit, lighter wheels; satin black wrap; only 200 units

Posted in Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 28 2023 1:35 pm

Proton today officially announced pricing for the X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition, which was previewed back in May this year. Limited to just 200 units, the celebratory model is based on the range-topping 1.5 TGDi Flagship and retails at RM125,300 on-the-road without insurance.

The RM12,000 premium over a regular 1.5 TGDi Flagship goes towards an accessory package which gives the R3 20th Anniversary Edition its distinctive look. Included in the package is a satin black vinyl wrap with yellow accents around the bottom portion of the vehicle as well as several R3-branded items.

These include a bonnet stripe, an aerokit (front, rear and side skirting), a more prominent rear spoiler, 18-inch flow formed alloy wheels (2 kg lighter than stock) as well as dedicated badges and emblems on the front grille and tailgate. As seen on the concept, the brake calipers are also finished in yellow to keep with the R3 theme.

On the inside, the headrests feature R3 embroidery and there’s an emblem located on the passenger side of the dashboard. Rounding off the package are R3 floor mats and Ionix window tinting from Rhinepro.

Compared to the car that was previewed earlier this year, the version of the 20th Anniversary Edition being sold does not get a lowered ride height and the wheels have ‘R3’ engraved on the rim instead of a ‘Race.Rally.Research’ sticker.

Beyond the visual enhancements, the rest of the 20th Anniversary Edition is pretty much the same as a regular X50 1.5 TGDi Flagship. The 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine still pumps out 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, with drive sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Our sister site paultan.org/BM was informed that around 180 bookings for the 20th Anniversary Edition during the preview, and only around 20 units are, so you’d better hurry. Deliveries of the celebratory model are scheduled to begin as a soon as next month, and if you want to see it up close, it’s currently on display at the ‘Unleash Your Imagination Carnival’ happening at the Proton Centre of Excellence this weekend.

