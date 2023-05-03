Hello and good morning from the media day of the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, which opens to the public tomorrow. You won’t miss this one as you enter the event’s main hall, a matte black Proton X50 with yellow accents, an unmistakable R3 signature. The showcar’s plates read “R3 Concept”. What’s this and can you buy it?
Yes. Official details are scant, but we’ve gathered from the Proton booth that there will be a “Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition” that’s open for booking, and only at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. The carmaker will make 200 units of this special edition, basically the X50 with an accessories package.
UPDATE: Details of the final customer car have emerged, and it includes the black wrap job with yellow accents and stripes, R3 grille logo, R3 20th Anniversary emblems for the tailgate and cabin, R3 3D floor mats, R3 number plate holders and 18-inch flow-formed alloys. Refer to the image below. This means that what you see on the showcar might not match the final car.
We don’t know how much it is yet, and this showcar is not the final product, it was stressed. The car you see here is a ‘concept’ and it features matte black wrap with yellow highlights (on the lower edge of the body and the wing mirrors) and a grey stripe, a bodykit, a more aggressive ‘double wing’ rear spoiler (Binyue S-style) and unique rims. Behind the latter, you’ll see yellow brake calipers.
Speaking of brakes, we have been told that there could be possible upgrades to the B-segment SUV’s brakes, suspension and even power from the 1.5 TGDi engine, although nothing has been finalised at this point. The X50 Flagship’s three-cylinder turbo engine makes 177 PS/255 Nm, while the other variants make do with a port-injected version of the engine that makes 150 PS/226 Nm.
Inside, the showcar sports alloy pedals in a signature R3 design, R3 carpets and the R3 logo embroidered on the front seat headrests. Once again, what you see here may not be what you will get, which could be more, or less.
Despite the fact that the specs and content of the Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition aren’t confirmed yet, never mind the price, you can put your name down for one at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023.
Like what you see? We’ll post updates if and when they are available.
Comments
i will put my name down, if this car comes earlier than my Honda Civic 1.5 Turbo RS, then i will take x50.
i will let the fate decide.
i thought R3 has been disbanded? it has resurrected from the dead?
200 units? Got serial number or not? Because B40 loves to display their serial number. “002-Cawangan Kapar” … hahahaha
What you see is not the actual final car, and there is no price, so R3 what are you selling? Is your 20th anniversary and you are not ready.
If the power really tuned up with upgraded brake and suspension, this will be the first proper R3 edition (since satria). Not just slap paint job and body kit.
shame – would have looked much better in Lotus green instead of black.
Not confirmed this, not confirm that, not sure if its worth reporting on then… Since every component is a maybe…
Hmm.. next.
X50 drivers are the new upgraded Myvi drivers.
Sticker Engineering pulak…kasi highlight kuning skit, tepek badge R3…up harga 15%..settled..
Wow..is that real matte black paint or wrapped? x50 looks like a sport hatchback rather than suv when having lowered bigger rim.
Do Vios and Axia showcar give us a peek on their controversial door trim.
non-performance upgrade just Vanity edition of 200 units?
I have my doubts on the 3-cyl TGDi engine going any higher than 181PS and 265Nm torque as that would exceed the Volvo engine specification here.
On that subject matter as a fanboy they should have thrown in the 4-cyl 100% design and made by China which has higher output and probably require 4L of engine oil and likely cheaper oil filter & air filter too which the current Volvo-China engine by combining 3 of these service itself result to RM386.10.