In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Danny Tan / 3 May 2023 11:04 am / 14 comments

Hello and good morning from the media day of the Malaysia Autoshow 2023, which opens to the public tomorrow. You won’t miss this one as you enter the event’s main hall, a matte black Proton X50 with yellow accents, an unmistakable R3 signature. The showcar’s plates read “R3 Concept”. What’s this and can you buy it?

Yes. Official details are scant, but we’ve gathered from the Proton booth that there will be a “Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition” that’s open for booking, and only at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023. The carmaker will make 200 units of this special edition, basically the X50 with an accessories package.

UPDATE: Details of the final customer car have emerged, and it includes the black wrap job with yellow accents and stripes, R3 grille logo, R3 20th Anniversary emblems for the tailgate and cabin, R3 3D floor mats, R3 number plate holders and 18-inch flow-formed alloys. Refer to the image below. This means that what you see on the showcar might not match the final car.

We don’t know how much it is yet, and this showcar is not the final product, it was stressed. The car you see here is a ‘concept’ and it features matte black wrap with yellow highlights (on the lower edge of the body and the wing mirrors) and a grey stripe, a bodykit, a more aggressive ‘double wing’ rear spoiler (Binyue S-style) and unique rims. Behind the latter, you’ll see yellow brake calipers.

Speaking of brakes, we have been told that there could be possible upgrades to the B-segment SUV’s brakes, suspension and even power from the 1.5 TGDi engine, although nothing has been finalised at this point. The X50 Flagship’s three-cylinder turbo engine makes 177 PS/255 Nm, while the other variants make do with a port-injected version of the engine that makes 150 PS/226 Nm.

Inside, the showcar sports alloy pedals in a signature R3 design, R3 carpets and the R3 logo embroidered on the front seat headrests. Once again, what you see here may not be what you will get, which could be more, or less.

Despite the fact that the specs and content of the Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition aren’t confirmed yet, never mind the price, you can put your name down for one at the Malaysia Autoshow 2023.

Like what you see? We’ll post updates if and when they are available.