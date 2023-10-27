Proton X50 celebrates its third anniversary in Malaysia – 98,189 units sold since launch on October 27, 2020

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 27 2023 11:45 am

Happy birthday, Proton X50! Yes, today marks the third anniversary of the B-segment SUV, which was launched back on October 27, 2020, and the carmaker has announced on its Facebook page that 98,189 units of the X50 have been delivered to customers as of end-September this year.

If you do the math (roughly), that’s around 32,000 units a year, around 2,700 units a month, around 600 units a week and around 90 units a day. Of course, this isn’t much of a surprise because the X50 was hotly anticipated prior to its launch, and in the first two weeks of its launch, over 20,000 bookings were received.

In the following weeks, the order books continued to fill up, with the carmaker pushing to meet deliveries despite the country being affected by the global pandemic and chip shortage. Fast forward to today, the X50’s momentum still appears to be strong, as it currently makes up around 21% of Proton’s total sales for this year as of the end of September.

The variant line-up has remained the same for three years, starting with the 1.5T Standard that currently retails at RM86,300 on-the-road without insurance. This is followed by the 1.5T Executive at RM93,300, the 1.5T Premium at RM101,800 and the range-topping 1.5 TGDi Flagship at RM113,300.

Earlier this year, Proton also unveiled the special X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition, which will be limited to just 200 units, although there’s no word on how much it’ll retail for just yet. The company is set to host the ‘Unleash Your Imagination Carnival’ this weekend at its Centre of Excellence (COE), so maybe we’ll get an answer then.

In addition to the local market, the X50 is also sold in a few export countries such as Mozambique, South Africa and Brunei. “We’re delighted to have you on this journey with us, and we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to every Malaysian who has made this achievement possible!” the company said in its posting.

