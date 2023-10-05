Proton sold 12,230 units in Sept 2023, 12.4% decrease – 20.5% market share; YTD up 14.1% at 116,832 units

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / October 5 2023 10:39 am

After crossing the 100,000-unit mark in August this year, Proton has now announced its sales results for September 2023. Last month saw the carmaker deliver a total of 12,230 units (domestic and export), which is 12.4% or 1,725 units less than in August 2023.

With this, Proton’s year-to-date (YTD) tally at the end of the third quarter of 2023 is at 116,832 units, 14.1% more when compared to first nine months of 2022. The company is confident that with the fourth quarter left to go, it can surpass last year’s 12-month total of 141,432 units.

The carmaker also noted that total industry volume (TIV) dipped below the 70,000-unit mark in September 2023, and despite the sales decline last month, its sales growth still remains ahead of total industry growth by more than 3.7%. Meanwhile, its internal data indicates its market share to be 20.5%, which is 0.7% more than in 2022.

On individual models, Proton says the Persona ended September 2023 as the second-most popular B-segment sedan with 2,053 units sold, although it remains the YTD market leader with a total of 18,614 units, 72.6% more than last year.

The three-row X90 was subject to a recall last month that required units on the production line to be updated, resulting in a delay in production that saw just 491 units delivered. Proton expects the situation to return to normal this month and states the X90 remains the best-selling D-segment SUV with 3,435 units sold thus far.

Moving on, 2,210 units of the X50 were delivered last month, while sales of the Exora hit 367 units. Both models continue to lead their segments – B-segment SUV and C-segment MPV – with a YTD tally of 24,960 units and 3,517 units respectively.

As for the remaining models, the Saga is once again the company’s best-selling model in September 2023 with 5,648 units, bringing the YTD total to 51,484 units (26.8% increase from 2022). The Iriz saw 682 units delivered for a YTD total of 6,044 units (44.8% increase from 2022), while the X70’s 779 units delivered last month brought its YTD total to 8,778 units.

“September was a quiet month for the automotive industry leading to a downturn in sales compared to August. Many buyers are adopting a wait and see approach in anticipation of the tabling of the 2024 national budget on October 13 and this led to some short-term effects. The overall mood of the market however remains buoyant with new introductions continuing at a record pace,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“For Proton, our sales remain strong thanks to the combination of technology and value offered by our models. As an example, the Proton X50 has been the best-selling B-segment SUV for nearly three full years and with production now meeting demand, we are able to deliver units to customers with minimal waiting time. Another example is the Proton Persona that is undergoing a sales recovery in 2023 and sits atop the B-segment sedan market. Such achievements will give the company a strong baseline going into 2024 and with updates and new model introductions in the pipeline, we are hopeful of being able to continue our ascent to be amongst the leading automotive brands in the region,” he added.

