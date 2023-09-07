Proton crosses 100k-unit mark for 5th consecutive year – 13,955 units in Aug 2023; YTD at 104,602 units

In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / 7 September 2023 9:58 am / 0 comments

Proton has announced that it sold 13,955 vehicles (domestic and export) in August 2023, which is 669 units more than it managed in July 2023. With this, the carmaker’s year-to-date (YTD) tally now stands at 104,602 units, marking the fifth consecutive year it breached the 100,000-unit mark.

It should be noted that Proton crossed this barrier a month earlier than it did back in 2022 – the company only crossed the 100,000-unit mark in September last year. The YTD figure from January to August this year is also 19.6% or 17,121 units more than what was recorded during the same period in 2022.

According to Proton, the total industry volume (TIV) for August 2023 is estimated to be 74,200 units, giving the company a projected market share of 18.8% for the month, while the YTD market share is 20.8%. It added that its volume growth remains ahead of TIV and is estimated to be 12.2% for this year.

On a model-to-model basis, the X90 is currently leading the D-segment SUV market with a cumulative total of 2,944 units sold, of which 719 units were delivered in August 2023. Joining the three-row SUV is the X50 that leads the B-segment SUV market with 2,558 units delivered last month, contributing to a YTD figure of 22,750 units.

The Exora also continues to lead the C-segment MPV market with 3,150 units delivered so far, of which 409 units came from August 2023. Meanwhile, the Saga remains the brand’s best-selling model with 6,585 units sold last month for a YTD total of 45,836 units, which is 34.2% more than the same period in 2022.

Sales of the Persona also went over 2,000 units for the sixth time in 2023 with 2,028 units delivered last month for a YTD total of 16,561 units, which Proton says is 72% more than in 2022. As for the X70, sales amounted to 1,002 units in August 2023 for a YTD total of 7,999 units, while the Iriz saw 654 deliveries last month for a YTD figure of 5,362 units (50.3% more than the previous year).

“After setting a new volume record the previous year, Malaysia’s automotive industry is on a trajectory to reset the record books again in 2023 as Proton and other brands continue to compete for sales. The buoyant mood of buyers is reflected in the high number of new products introduced, and with many more models making their debut before the end of December, we expect market conditions to remain highly competitive,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

“For Proton, our sales growth is a reflection of how the company’s focus on delivering better quality products paired to a premium experience delivered by the 154 3S/4S dealerships in our network, have a positive effect on customers. Going forwards, these efforts towards better products and services will continue and be boosted by the recent announcement of Proton Test Labs receiving ISO 17025 accreditation as well as the company’s impending entry into the EV space with smart Malaysia,” he added.

