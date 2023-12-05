Proton sold 12,296 units in November 2023 – 141,900 units YTD surpasses 2022 total; Saga still best-seller

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Gerard Lye / December 5 2023 12:14 pm

Proton has announced its November 2023 sales report, with 12,296 units (domestic and export) sold last month, down 476 units (or about 3.7%) from October 2023. This brings the carmaker’s year-to-date (YTD) total to 141,900 units, which effectively means it has surpassed last year’s tally of 141,432 units, and there’s still one more month to go.

Of the 141,900 units delivered, 138,876 units were sold domestically while the remaining 3,024 units were for export markets. Proton points out that the YTD figure represents a 12% year-on-year increase and sees it command a market share of 19.7%.

Focusing on individual models, the newly launched S70 is being well received by the market, with over 900 bookings collected per week. The company said during the sedan’s launch in late November that it is targeting 5,000 bookings by the end of the year, and as per the latest announcement, it has exceeded 3,000 bookings. However, there’s no mention on how many units have been delivered so far.

Moving on to models with actual sales numbers, the Saga is once again the brand’s best-selling car with 6,349 units delivered last month for a YTD total of 64,155 units. The Saga continues to sit second to the Perodua Bezza in the A-segment sedan race for the month.

Meanwhile, 1,902 units of the Persona were sold in November 2023 for a YTD total of 22,557 units, which places it as the third best-selling B-segment sedan in the country. As for the Iriz, 518 units were sold last month (YTD 7,151 units) for it to be the fourth best-selling B-segment hatchback.

Moving on the Proton’s X series of SUVs, the X50 saw 2,115 units delivered (YTD 29,096 units) to become the second highest volume B-segment SUV. Since its launch, 102,325 units of the X50 have been sold, so it remains the fastest-selling SUV model in Malaysian history.

It is joined by the X70 with 739 units sold last month (YTD 10,444 units) that is also ranked second in the C-segment SUV market behind the Honda CR-V. Launched back in December 2018, 95,100 units of the X70 have been delivered to customers, the company pointed out in its release.

The X90 continues to be the highest volume D-segment SUV here with a YTD total of 4,285 units, of which 371 units were delivered in November 2023. Another model leading its segment is the Exora despite production of the MPV coming to an end in October this year. The Exora registered 302 deliveries, with its YTD total sitting at 4,212 units.

“November has shaped up well for us, and we’re poised for a strong year-end close. Our model line-up has been a key player, perfectly aligning with preferences for style, performance, technology, and practicality. The ongoing improvements in our after-sales services have strengthened customer confidence, ensuring a smooth ownership journey. We’re confident in delivering a strong finish this year, getting cars into the hands of our customers before the year concludes,” said Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar.

