Proton S70 has 1,200 bookings at launch, targets 5,000 by end of year; more Flagship X bookings expected

With the Proton S70 now having been officially launched, the national carmaker’s latest sedan model has scored 1,200 bookings from launch. Find out more about the Proton S70 in detail, along with our first impressions of the car.
This figure is expected to increase dramatically after pricing has been revealed, which has been announced to be from RM73,800 for the base Executive variant, through the Premium at RM79,800, the Flagship at RM89,800, and up to RM94,800 for the range-topping Flagship X (all prices are on-the-road without insurance).
Demand for the S70 is expected to reach 5,000 bookings by the end of this year, and the spread of demand between variants is expected to be 40% for the Premium, 40% for the Flagship and 20% for the Flagship X. However, more conversions of prior bookings from other variants in to bookings for the top Flagship X are expected, given the announcement of pricing as well as the free bodykit offered.
To recap, the Proton S70 is based on the Geely Emgrand, and so it shares its Geely BMA architecture with the Proton X50. While that car gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine and CVT combination in other markets, Malaysia’s S70 gets a 1.5L port-injected three-cylinder engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm, paired with a dual-clutch transmission.
Notable kit on the Flagship variant includes the ADAS suite which adds on Autonomous Emergency Braking with Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Lane Centring Control, Traffic Sign Information and Intelligent High Beam Control. This kit is not found on the Emgrand, thus bringing another Proton-exclusive feature set.
As it has emerged, the S70 isn’t quite identical to the Emgrand in exterior dimensions, instead the Proton measures 4,602 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, with a 2,627 mm wheelbase, making its slightly smaller than the Emgrand on those counts, according to the national carmaker’s figures.
GALLERY: Proton S70 1.5T Flagship X
Comments
Itu gomen fleet booking ke?
Dari M40 group, originally wanted to buy RM140k Corolla, but finally decided to cancel the order and buy RM95k S70.
Syiok sendiri
No, its strategic pricing thats enticing consumers.. As simple as that
kudos for proton price, looking forward to next Q sales, will the s70 beat out the japan rivals??
i thot this model replacement for persona …price around 60-70k ? see see price 75-95k…haha
To compare, Dulu Persona Preve Inspira also got multilink suspension
You expect a turbo charged 1.5 with DCT at RM60k? If 75k based model is expensive to you mean you are not enough hardworking to earn more income to afford one. Current Persona basically is A+ segment, slightly bigger than Saga only. This S70 is replacement of Preve.
dont talk crap la…here the car industry is protected to make other cars expensive…so bila mau open up and scrap all the ap and excise duty?….all talk and no action..
The tech offering is good for this price there are no others that can compare even those priced 50k above this.
I’m not sure whether Proton is fully in sync with customer’s aspirations yet. The pricing is a step in the right direction though. Judging from early comments and discussions in FB, many were more inclined to the Executive specs.
The 5,000 “bookings” IMHO are more targeted to “registrations” in Proton’s early planned production of Flagship variants for showroom display and test drive cars (of course for buyers as well).
I would advise Proton this time; not to artificially push demands to Premium variants and above (by asking SAs to upsell). Customers are looking for value for money. Temporarily you may get converted sales from frustrated Alza buyers. Soon Perodua will fight back with Nexis.
Entertain those buyers with 75K and below budget; and you will have a winner in 2024.
With the pricing, I think the most enticing model is the based executive as you said.
Rm75k, I think there is a lot of car for the money.
But adding rm20k of specs to a rm70k car I think is abit much. There is only 1 ADAS feature that I really want and that’s anti collision as it saved me before. The rest of ADAS like guided cruise control I never use them.
waiting for service package pricing.