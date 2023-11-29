Proton S70 has 1,200 bookings at launch, targets 5,000 by end of year; more Flagship X bookings expected

Posted in Local News, Proton / By Mick Chan / November 29 2023 11:03 am

With the Proton S70 now having been officially launched, the national carmaker’s latest sedan model has scored 1,200 bookings from launch. Find out more about the Proton S70 in detail, along with our first impressions of the car.

This figure is expected to increase dramatically after pricing has been revealed, which has been announced to be from RM73,800 for the base Executive variant, through the Premium at RM79,800, the Flagship at RM89,800, and up to RM94,800 for the range-topping Flagship X (all prices are on-the-road without insurance).

Demand for the S70 is expected to reach 5,000 bookings by the end of this year, and the spread of demand between variants is expected to be 40% for the Premium, 40% for the Flagship and 20% for the Flagship X. However, more conversions of prior bookings from other variants in to bookings for the top Flagship X are expected, given the announcement of pricing as well as the free bodykit offered.

Proton S70 Flagship

To recap, the Proton S70 is based on the Geely Emgrand, and so it shares its Geely BMA architecture with the Proton X50. While that car gets a 1.5L naturally aspirated engine and CVT combination in other markets, Malaysia’s S70 gets a 1.5L port-injected three-cylinder engine with 150 PS and 226 Nm, paired with a dual-clutch transmission.

Notable kit on the Flagship variant includes the ADAS suite which adds on Autonomous Emergency Braking with Forward Collision Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Lane Centring Control, Traffic Sign Information and Intelligent High Beam Control. This kit is not found on the Emgrand, thus bringing another Proton-exclusive feature set.

As it has emerged, the S70 isn’t quite identical to the Emgrand in exterior dimensions, instead the Proton measures 4,602 mm long and 1,809 mm wide, with a 2,627 mm wheelbase, making its slightly smaller than the Emgrand on those counts, according to the national carmaker’s figures.

