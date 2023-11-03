Proton X50 sales surpasses 100,000 units in 3 years – officially the fastest-selling SUV in Malaysia ever

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 8:18 pm

Proton has announced that its sales tally for the X50 SUV has exceeded 100,000 units (100,210 exactly) since its launch 36 months ago, making it the most popular B-segment SUV in the country.

The national car company even claims that this is “the shortest time it has taken for any SUV to achieve the benchmark in Malaysia,” which is to say it’s the fastest-selling SUV here ever. This comes after 2,021 units of the X50 were delivered in October 2023, adding up to 26,981 units so far this year.

Proton’s official count states the X50 got off to a painfully slow start in 2020, selling just 3,787 units between its launch on October 27 and the end of the year. Early adopters waited months to receive their new cars back then, me included. Production ramped up significantly in 2021 and 2022, with sales totalling 28,774 and 40,681 units respectively. Yes, the numbers add up to 100,223 and not 100,210, but that’s the figure Proton is quoting now.

It has to be said, however, that the Proton X50 is in dire need of a refresh. It’s already a few update cycles behind its Geely Binyue/Coolray donor model, and its sales numbers appear to be slowing down too after a stellar 2022. The latter is to be expected for a model that is now three years old, but an update to stir up excitement couldn’t come soon enough.

In any case, credit where credit’s due, please join me in wishing the Proton X50 a warm congratulations. Fastest-selling SUV in Malaysia ever, that’s some feat.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.