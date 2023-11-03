Proton sells 12,772 units in October 2023, 129,604 YTD – see how each model fares in their respective classes

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton / By Hafriz Shah / November 3 2023 9:41 pm

Proton’s October 2023 sales report has come in. The national carmaker sold 12,772 units last month, bringing its total year to date figure to 129,604 units. With two full months yet to go, this leaves Proton well on course to beat last year’s full tally of 141,432 units, and to achieve its fifth successive year of sales growth by the end of 2023.

Sales grew by 4.4% compared to September 2023, and Proton estimates it holds an overall market share of 20.1% in Malaysia. The latter is a slight increase over the 19.6% it commanded in 2022.

On to individual units, Proton’s best-seller continues to be the Saga with 6,322 units sold in October, and 57,806 units YTD (already more than the 2022 total). It sits second to the Perodua Bezza in the A-segment sedan race for the month. The Persona sold 2,041 units last month, finishing third behind fellow B-segment sedans, the Toyota Vios and Honda City. However, the Persona still leads its class in YTD sales, at 57,806 units.

A close third is the X50 with 2,021 units sold in the month, and 26,981 units so far this year. The B-segment SUV maintains its class lead over the Ativa and HR-V, while its total sales tally has exceeded 100,000 units since its launch 36 months ago. The latter makes it officially the fastest-selling SUV model in Malaysian history.

Still holding up since its 2018 launch is the X70 with 927 units sold in October (second in class behind the CR-V), and 9,705 units for the year. The Iriz is up next with 589 units, fourth in class behind the Myvi, Yaris and City Hatchback. A total of 6,633 units of the Iriz have been delivered this year.

Proton’s latest model, the X90, had another slow month, with just 479 units sold in the month and 3,914 units total since its launch in May. That’s still enough to sit at the top of its class above the Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, and Proton says it expects an uptick in demand for the model in the coming months as orders come in from export markets.

Last on the list is the long-serving Exora with 393 units sold in October, and 3,910 units so far this year. The C-segment MPV champ (it’s the only one left standing, really) finally bows out as Proton has confirmed that its 14-year production run has come to an end, with a total tally of 196,583 units. Amazingly, demand for the Exora is still positive, selling 11.5% more than last year.

“Heading in to the final two months of 2023, we are optimistic of exceeding our targets as we prepare to introduce more new models to position the company for a great start to 2024,” said Roslan Abdullah, Proton deputy CEO. The two new models refer to the S70 sedan and the smart #1 EV, both slated for November launches.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.