In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 30 June 2022 10:30 am / 1 comment

Proton has made a small change to the Persona 1.6L Premium CVT, dropping the black roof that was exclusive to the range-topping model (it’s still fitted to its hatchback sibling, the Iriz Active). This comes at no change to the price, which remains at RM54,900 on-the-road without insurance, or RM55,800 with the sales and service tax (SST) that comes back into effect tomorrow.

Also unchanged is the rest of the Premium’s exterior, fitted with automatic LED headlights, LED daytime running lights, 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels and a gloss black boot lid lip spoiler. Other bits of kit include keyless entry, push-button start, brown faux leather upholstery, a colour multi-info display, six airbags and stability control.

In terms of infotainment, the Premium still gets an eight-inch floating infotainment touchscreen with the ATLAS operating system, the “Hey Proton” voice control (including for the driver’s side window) and four speakers. Power continues to come from a 1.6 litre Campro VVT naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, producing 109 PS at 5,750 rpm and 150 Nm at 4,000 rpm. All that gets sent to the front wheels via a CVT.

The Persona received a major facelift last year alongside the Iriz hatchback, adding the new Proton roundel, a redesigned front bumper and a revised centre console with the aforementioned touchscreen, digital air-con controls and the long-requested centre armrest. The CVT has also been upgraded with several improvements, including a stepped function to mimic an automatic’s response.

GALLERY: 2022 Proton Persona 1.6L Premium CVT