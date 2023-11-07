2024 Proton X50 facelift spied running road trials – updates with styling cues from Geely Binyue facelift

Posted in Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / November 7 2023 12:42 pm

An image of what appears to be a test unit for the upcoming Proton X50 update has been posted to the Proton X50 Community Malaysia (PX50CM) Facebook page by Zany Muhammad, with the B-segment SUV running tests on a highway.

Seen here from the rear, the updated X50 wears camouflage which likely indicates where the revisions to its bodywork will be, namely the tailgate, rear bumper, new wheels, a larger rear spoiler, and a new tail lamp design.

Beneath the camouflage, the tailgate of the updated model can be seen wearing a more acute crease line above the tail lamps, and these updated styling cues match those on the 2022 facelift of the Geely Binyue, where the SUV also appears to have a full width light bar joining the updated set of tail lamps.

2022 Geely Binyue facelift

Also in line with the 2022 Binyue facelift is the rear license plate mount, which is lower compared to that of the current X50 but which remains on the tailgate. Below that, the rear bumper also features a more protruding, boxy shape around the exhaust pipes, along with new rear diffuser elements which also mimic those of the Binyue facelift.

The changes to the front of the updated X50 are not seen from this image, though the changes that bring the X50 in line with the styling of the Binyue facelift, that model’s front-end design may possibly apply to the front of the X50 as well.

As for the Binyue facelift’s powertrain, the top engine specification is now a four-cylinder 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine making 181 hp, replacing the three-cylinder turbo of the same displacement. A version of this is the 1.5 TGDi direct-injection engine that produces 177 PS and 255 Nm in the Flagship variant of the X50, as well as in the Proton X70 MC.

