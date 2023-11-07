2024 Proton X50 facelift spied running road trials – updates with styling cues from Geely Binyue facelift

An image of what appears to be a test unit for the upcoming Proton X50 update has been posted to the Proton X50 Community Malaysia (PX50CM) Facebook page by Zany Muhammad, with the B-segment SUV running tests on a highway.
Seen here from the rear, the updated X50 wears camouflage which likely indicates where the revisions to its bodywork will be, namely the tailgate, rear bumper, new wheels, a larger rear spoiler, and a new tail lamp design.
Beneath the camouflage, the tailgate of the updated model can be seen wearing a more acute crease line above the tail lamps, and these updated styling cues match those on the 2022 facelift of the Geely Binyue, where the SUV also appears to have a full width light bar joining the updated set of tail lamps.
Also in line with the 2022 Binyue facelift is the rear license plate mount, which is lower compared to that of the current X50 but which remains on the tailgate. Below that, the rear bumper also features a more protruding, boxy shape around the exhaust pipes, along with new rear diffuser elements which also mimic those of the Binyue facelift.
The changes to the front of the updated X50 are not seen from this image, though the changes that bring the X50 in line with the styling of the Binyue facelift, that model’s front-end design may possibly apply to the front of the X50 as well.
As for the Binyue facelift’s powertrain, the top engine specification is now a four-cylinder 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol engine making 181 hp, replacing the three-cylinder turbo of the same displacement. A version of this is the 1.5 TGDi direct-injection engine that produces 177 PS and 255 Nm in the Flagship variant of the X50, as well as in the Proton X70 MC.
Comments
Now every1 appreciate what I contributed for proton. Rosmah included.. Lolz!
Nice I like if this is true since the new Cool Ray with the new 1.5L TGDi 4 Cyl is already available in Russia & Saudi outside China.
However I am still doubtful we will receive the 4 cyl engine as the 3cyl TGDi is assembled in Malaysia and they will make full use of it since no one complains including the export markets.
Our F1 engineers said minus 1 cylinder bank good for weight saving less friction no compromise on power output
Will it catch fire tho?
This joke is getting stale. Can’t you be just original and don’t copy and paste old joke?
Proton service centre: If you noticed road and tyre noises in your vehicles are getting louder after the last service, don’t be alarmed. We had to remove some soundproofing materials from your vehicles to prevent unwanted fires
Arsonist will target you instead you better living working next to fire station for fire safety ok
Thought Proton would input local design by now, are we still gonna follow Geely’s edgy design? Not very Proton
Yes potong’s only input is the infinite grille which catches fire easily and the rimau logo
Ni mak kau kata ke
Salesman progee
According to some, this is a C-segment SUV in Malaysia since it’s B-segment in China.
Ini China version R3 kah?
Hope to see proton launch the Proton Exchange program again
Why proton turbo cars dont have paddle shifters? I would like to suggest facelift version involving upgrading the features quality and adding more or complete ADAS features as people nowadays are looking for that as their priority in buying cars.Quality and complete safety features are choices people looked for today.
Got paddle shifters anot..i want to go racing