2024 Proton X70 facelift spied again – new grille with chrome pins, slimmer headlamps; launching soon?

The facelifted Proton X70 has been spotted on public roads in Malaysia again, including during a trip up Genting Highlands – these images come courtesy of paultan.org readers Putra Kamrin Azran and Adam Johnston.

Like the previous sighting back in October, the revised C-segment SUV isn’t completely dressed in camouflage, with just the front and rear ends covered. The changes are expected to mirror those of the Geely Boyue facelift, which include slimmer headlamps, a wider lower intake as well as a more sculpted bonnet.

The grille is different too, and we can clearly make out the chrome pins that bring the X70 in line with the larger, D-segment X90. This replaces the Infinite Weave look that has been around since the X70 was launched back in 2018, and was carried over with the first minor change (MC) that arrived last year.

The pictured taillights that aren’t camouflaged appear to be unchanged from before, further confirming the X70 MC2 will be based on the Boyue facelift rather than the Boyue Pro. No interior shots yet, but we can expect the changes inside to mirror the Boyue facelift, which are relatively minor.

With the MC, the X70 received a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-three petrol engine that serves up 177 PS and 255 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed wet dual-clutch transmission to drive the front wheels – there’s also a sole all-wheel drive option (1.5 TGDI Executive AWD).

The previous 1.8 litre turbo-four unit with 184 PS and 300 Nm was also retained, but is only fitted to one variant (1.8 TGDI Premium 2WD). We can expect this powertrain line-up to be carried forward for the X70 MC2.

