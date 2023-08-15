GIIAS 2023: Toyota Agya GR Sport, G on display – Axia sister from RM53k; TGRI racing versions also present

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2023 11:16 am / 5 comments

Here are some live photos of the all-new Toyota Agya in G and GR Sport guises at this year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) alongside racing versions that are currently being fielded by the Toyota Gazoo Racing Indonesia (TGRI) race team.

The Agya, which is the sister model to the Daihatsu Ayla as well as the Perodua Axia we have here, was launched back in March this year, with the range-topping GR Sport variant retailing for 237.5 million rupiah (RM71,726).

The GR-S comes with a sporty front bumper with prominent faux air intakes, a different rear bumper and side skirts, a roof-mounted spoiler and 15-inch machined alloy wheels. Compared to our Axia, the Agya’s face features a hexagonal-shaped grille, reshaped headlamps (with guide lights at the top) and vertical LED running lights at the corners of the bumper. Inside, there are GR seats and scuff plates.

Mechanically, the GR-S’s steering and suspension come with model-specific tuning, but the engine is the same as lesser variants, with a WA-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder petrol engine providing 88 PS (87 hp or 65 kW) and 113 Nm of torque. This replaces the previous 3NR-VE four-cylinder powerplant and is paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT.

The GR-S is the basis for the TGRI racers, albeit modified with racing suspension as well as new wheels and tyres. The team competes in both the slalom and touring divisions, which is why there are two versions on display.

The touring race car undergoes a more extensive transformation with a full roll cage, a stripped-out interior including a rear seat delete, front bucket seats and a very trippy forged carbon-covered cabin. As for the slalom race car, it largely appears stock on the inside save for the steering wheel and exposed gear shifter assembly.

Joining the GR Sport and TGRI race cars is the mid-spec G, which sells for 175.4 million rupiah (RM52,961). This comes with LED headlamps, keyless engine start, paddle shifters (for CVT-equipped cars), a digital control panel for the manual air-conditioning system, a multi-info instrument display, steering tilt adjustment, on-wheel steering controls, a seven-inch touchscreen head unit with Mirrorlink and fabric seats.

Unlike the GR-S, the G misses out on an eight-inch touchscreen head unit with Mirrorlink, a reverse camera, a seven-inch TFT instrument cluster display, a wireless charger, a leather steering wheel and shift knob, keyless entry, a premium horn, a digital video recorder (dashcam) as well as a T Intouch telematics system.

