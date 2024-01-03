Honda in 2024 – CR-V e:HEV RS hybrid pricing to be announced; will the City Hatchback facelift appear?

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / January 3 2024 7:20 pm

Honda Malaysia had quite a big year in 2023, introducing four new vehicles during the period. Three of these were all-new models, with the WR-V being the first in, arriving in July. In September, the FL5 Civic Type R made its local debut, with launch of the sixth-gen CR-V in December closing out the year for the company.

In between the WR-V and Civic Type R introductions, there was the City facelift, which made its local debut in August. Given the number of cards opened last year, it does look like 2024 will be a quieter year for the brand as far as new metal goes, with the focus being on selling what’s on hand.

With its late year debut, the new CR-V should carry things nicely for the brand into 2024, and we expect it to plug away steadily in terms of numbers throughout the year. While displayed during the launch of the model last month, official pricing for the 2.0L e:HEV RS hasn’t been revealed yet, but it will be announced sometime in the near future, so if you want to count it as a 2024 intro, by all means.

It’s about time for the City Hatchback to get a refresh. Meanwhile, we bid sayonara to the Accord nameplate.

Away from the rarity that is the CTR, the CR-V now leads the line for the company here, as the 10th-gen Accord will not be replaced by the 11th-gen version here, period. It was announced in August that the D-segment sedan was set to be discontinued from the local line-up. When stocks of the current car sell out, it’ll mark the end of the famous nameplate here.

No reasons were given as to why the plug was being pulled for the car, but sources familiar with the matter indicated that it was because the numbers for local assembly would not justify the new model’s introduction. As mentioned then, the decision isn’t surprising, given that sales in the particular segment has steadily been on the decline, with consumers switching to SUVs and segment-down alternatives instead.

The only new Honda model we can probably expect to see coming our way in 2024 would be the City Hatchback facelift. It hasn’t been unveiled anywhere yet, but it should appear on the horizon this year. Having been introduced in late 2020, it’s about time for a refresh. Of course, much will depend on the turn of speed for its Malaysian introduction – the current car didn’t make its debut here until a year on from its Thai debut, so we’ll have to see how that plays out.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.