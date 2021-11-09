Over four years have gone by since Proton began its official partnership with Geely. Among the earliest promises at the time were: to return the national automaker back to profitability; to unseat Perodua as the top Malaysian automaker; and to leverage Proton’s manufacturing facilities to boost growth in the ASEAN region.
Now, under the newly announced Smart Geely 2025 roadmap, Geely plans to achieve a global sales target of 3.65 million units, and it will do so by entering new markets and launching more than 25 new electrified smart vehicles.
In the announcement, Geely also reaffirmed its goal to offer continued support for Proton to make it the number one automaker in Malaysia, and the top three in the ASEAN region. So far, the Proton-Geely tie-up has lived up to the promise of launching new or updated vehicles every year, and this is set to continue, along with the introduction of new products and technologies.
At the core of the Smart Geely 2025 strategy is Leishen Power, Geely’s new powertrain brand that includes a new modular hybrid powertrain platform dubbed Leishen Hi-X. There’s also other high-efficiency products such as a new hybrid transmission, dedicated hybrid engines, and a new generation E-Drive motor.
Expect the Leishen Power technologies to provide ultra-reliable hybrid vehicles, around 200 km of pure electric range for plug-in hybrid vehicles, and a number of series hybrid cars with range extenders. Some of the powertrains are even capable of firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates, so this is truly cutting-edge stuff.
Whether or not Leishen Power will find its way to Proton models remain to be seen. But as we’ve learned, the R&D for Proton’s long-running CamPro engine has ended, and the automaker is moving towards the GEP3 three-cylinder engine that was developed by Volvo and Geely. This gives Proton the opportunity to enter markets with higher regulatory requirements and stricter emissions standards.
With Perodua openly exploring hybrid technologies and new policies promoting EV growth, it’s safe to finally say that the Malaysian automotive landscape is at the cusp of a major evolution. Thoughts?
Comments
Tak payah pikir, tak payah pening, beli Proton saja.
China platform, engine X50 X70 sales tapau whole Honda Sales already.
Congratulations
China cars are getting better and acceptable
Philippines also ASEAN country right?
Why using Geely brand name there ? LHD version just change and put Proton logo lah.
Aiya just bring all geeky model and zeekr model in, not need rebadge also, sure no.1, but some people ego….
How can Proton be top 3 in Asean when Geely doesnt even dare use the Proton brand and name in Asean?
Hats off to Proton that has got the new partner at the right time. The EV tech at Geely as a group is fantastic (Volvo, London Black Cabs). They are in a prime position to benefit from the Budget 2022 announcements. I hope they do. As the only true-blue ASEAN OEM, they must carry the flag proudly. Shared platforms, shared tech, shared models are nothing new.
Bring in hybrid models, and we’re good to go.