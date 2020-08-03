Despite its lackluster efforts in the past, Proton has always had an interest in exporting its cars abroad. Now with the backing of Geely and DRB-Hicom, Proton CEO Li Chunrong said the national automaker has got the resources to revisit international markets, but the timing must be right.
Not only that, Li told The Edge that he plans to unseat Perodua as the top-selling auto brand in Malaysia. “For Proton, the more important [thing to do] is we must grow in Malaysia first. How to lead our business [to] become stable is very important. It is very easy to spend money, but very difficult to make money.”
“For me, I want to be number one in Malaysia first, and then go outside to the ASEAN markets. But we don’t want to stop [there]. Now we are already in Brunei, not only the basic models, but also the X70,” he added.
Li, an engineer by training from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, knows that the key to sustainability lies in the export market. Proton must meddle in the international space to future-proof itself, and not risk billions of ringgit in taxpayers’ money to stay afloat like it did in the past.
Proton must work hard to achieve this. Li said Proton staffs are on overdrive, working 14 hours every day to improve all facets of the business. He said it’s the reason why Proton could launch four models in eight months, while at the same time have separate teams working on improving aftersales and ensuring the continual development of its most highly anticipated car yet, the Proton “X50.”
The hustles that happen behind the scenes are bearing fruit, no doubt. For the first time since 2015, Proton had finally sold more than 100,000 cars annually, with 100,821 vehicles sold in 2019. While the figure was attained by combining domestic and export sales, it was still a considerable leap from 2018 – it sold 55.7% more cars in 2019 than it did in 2018!
But the battle to dethrone Perodua won’t be easy. As of May 2020, Proton has sold 27,455 units of cars for a market share of 21.2%. Perodua, on the other hand, shifted 52,920 vehicles in the same period for a 40.8% share. Li acknowledges this, but said he has faith that his team will regain the top spot by the 10th year (2027) of the Proton-Geely partnership.
Li, whose tenure at Proton has just been extended, emphasised that Proton and Geely will spend this 10-year period to focus on product development. He believes that if Proton can constantly improve its product and aftersales service, the market will naturally shift towards the brand. For instance, he claimed that the Proton Persona has outsold the Toyota Vios and Honda City in the B-segment market, and that Proton is selling twice as many Sagas now compared to the time before Geely entered the picture.
He attributed this feat to product technology and quality, adding that “Malaysian consumers are very smart, they know the new technologies [in Proton cars] and the price is very reasonable,” Li noted.
Geely also owns Volvo, and one way Proton has benefited from the acquisition is the implementation of Volvo Global Customer Product Audit (GCPA) system. Based on this audit, Proton’s basic models had a demerit score of 6,388 points when Li became CEO in 2017. Perodua, on the other hand, had a lower score of 4,500 points (lower is better), and Geely had an average score of 1,200 points across the group.
Today, Li said Proton’s demerit score has significantly reduced, meaning the cars have less quality issues than before. For the Saga, its demerit score is now 1,100 points, sometimes dipping below 1,000. “So we have improved a lot. I believe our basic products now, including the Saga, are much better in terms of quality compared with our peers,” he said.
To be the number one automotive brand in Malaysia by 2027, Li said Proton may have to sell 175,000 cars annually, and believes that continuous product improvements could see the company meet its goal even sooner. So, what do you think of Proton cars today? Let us know, below.
Comments
With Geely in charge of Proton, Proton might be able to overtake Perodua as the no 1 carmaker in Malaysia. This is why everyone have to be grateful that GC Geely bought Proton when Proton is heading to longkang that time. Otherwise, there is nothing to be proud of GO Proton.
As usual, proton always like to dream high. In 10 yrs time i think geely would divorced proton.
Good ones. But if you lack rakyat car model like saga or iriz or persona. The sub 60k below car. You not gonna be no 1. Lots and lots of malaysian still cant affort 60k or 70k above cars.
X50 RM50k can afford, not expensive
i thought they didn’t want to fight?
also proton all talk no bite
How to unseat Perodua? Give the Iriz and Persona ADAS and a better transmission.
Wow. Very speculative.
We prefer to buy Geely instead of Proton.
How about a Geely model under Geely showroom and service center?
Geely models are all LHD. How are you going to pay TnG and parking tickets from so far away?
Clown Li is definitely high on something if he can make such an idiotic statement, LOL.
You folks say Proton won’t turnaround in a year, but was proven you wrong.
You folks say Proton won’t sell 100k a year, but last year proven you wrong.
You folks say Proton won’t make profit, but last year proven you wrong.
Time will prove you wrong again and again.
Looking at the results from past year, I am confident they can achieve it with more affordable and hot cars coming in, ie X50. So kipidap Proton! You can achieve it!
National cars:
Proton aiming to unseat perodua to become no.1 national carmaker due to outdated perodua tech
Non-national cars:
Toyota aiming to unseat honda to become no.1 non-national carmaker due to outdated and boring design for honda with low service quality for honda. Even Nissan also aiming to unseat honda to become no.2 non-national carmaker as new real game changer for nissan
Flame by Perodua trolls in 3… 2… 1…
Nasib baik Tun M tiada dalam Proton, kalau tak, harga local mahal, harga eksport murah
To perodua fanbois: Never say never.
I’m glad that you recognise Malaysian consumers as smart. To further improve your sales, may I suggest some low lying fruits that can be done immediately.
First, dump the Punch CVT gear box in the remaining models like what you did in the Saga. No need DCT, just put in a 6 speed torque converter gear box
Second, please give us Saga buyers a safety option package like what Perodua did for their Myvi 1.3X. IS IT SO DIFFICULT TO ADD ANOTHER 4 AIRBAGS!
Ask Naza. They also aspire to be number one in Malaysia once upon a time. In fact, ask anyone. All can talk.
Malaysian is much more familiar with Japanese technology. Some more, in terms of fuel efficiency, Japanese technology is much more trustworthy in delivering.