Drivecare by Sime Darby Motors – a one-stop service centre catering to all segments and brands

Posted in Advertorial / By Harvinder Sidhu / July 19 2024 6:13 pm

Tired of dealing with inadequate workmanship or poor service received at run-of-the-mill vehicle workshops? Well, how does the idea of having all your servicing needs properly carried out at a centre with state-of-the-art facilities sound to you?

Leading automotive player, Sime Darby Motors (SDM) has introduced Drivecare, a new multi-franchise, one-stop facility designed to cater to the needs of car owners across all segments and brands. Drivecare handles not just servicing but repairs and insurance claims as well, as it is a Guard My Ride approved warranty repairer.

Customers can look forward to an affordable aftersales experience at Drivecare’s centres nationwide, which offer top-notch service and maintenance at competitive prices. The service centres boast cutting-edge equipment, and every vehicle that comes in will receive the utmost care and attention from qualified and experienced technicians at SDM, who have over 30 years of collective experience.

Aside from clean and organised workspaces, these Drivecare centres also have dedicated customer parking and house comfortable lounges, allowing you to relax in a thoroughly pleasant and cosy environment while your vehicle is being serviced.

It also provides door-to-door services. You can also choose to have your vehicles serviced by a mobile service team, if you live within a 40 km radius of a Drivecare facility. The mobile team offers brake pad and tyre replacements (including balancing) on top of regular maintenance.

You can also rest assured about the quality of replacement parts, because SDM works with reputable partners such as Brembo and Liqui Moly, and backs up its work with a six-month warranty on parts and workmanship, across all brands.

At present, there are two Drivecare service centres operating within Sime Darby Auto Selection facilities in Klang Valley, which are located in Glenmarie, Shah Alam and Jalan Chan Sow Lin, Kuala Lumpur. The company will soon open its Penang centre to serve customers in the Northern region.

To celebrate the launch of Drivecare, SDM is offering special promotions, and these run from June 26 to July 31. These include complimentary vehicle inspections, a 20% discount on parts and labour charges, and a complimentary set of wiper blades with every windshield replacement.

During the promotional period, all vehicle servicing will also include a complimentary car wash and a free Liqui Moly product. Additionally, the first 100 customers who bring a second car for servicing will also enjoy a 50% discount on engine oil, but both cars must be registered under the same owner.

Find out more about Drivecare and the services it offers here. You can also find out more via its Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, TikTok and YouTube channels.

*Terms and conditions apply.