Ex-MARii CEO Madani gets one-year jail, RM100k fine for taking RM5m cash, RM6.4m training contract fraud

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 20 2024 8:38 am

The former CEO of the Malaysian Automotive, Robotics and IoT Institute (MARii), Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari, has been handed a one-year jail sentence and a RM100,000 fine for a RM6.4 million training contract fraud. In a separate charge where he received RM5 million in cash, he was given a one-year prison term and his assets worth RM3.4 million were ordered to be confiscated. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to Bernama, Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob sentenced Madani, 57, to one year in prison and fined him RM100,000 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of deceiving MARii’s board of directors into believing that LPS Learning Platform’s contract price was RM6.4 million. It was actually RM2.3 million. The board awarded the RM6.4 million contract to the training provider.

The offences were committed at a hotel at KL Sentral in December 2019. Madani was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which carries between one and 10 years of imprisonment, with a fine and caning, upon conviction. Judge Rozina also ordered him to serve an additional three-month prison term if he failed to settle the fine.

Separately, another Sessions Court judge Suzana Hussin sentenced Madani to one year in prison and ordered the confiscation of his assets worth RM3.4 million after he pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving RM5 million in cash from a 49-year-old man.

The offence was committed at a bank in Section 15, Shah Alam, in July 2021. For this case, Madani was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of two years, a fine, or both.

