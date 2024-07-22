smart Malaysia’s smartCO community privileges programme for owners – networking integrated in app

Posted in Cars, Local News, smart / By Danny Tan / July 22 2024 3:31 pm

Here’s more on smart Malaysia’s smartCO community privileges programme for owners, which was first announced at the smart #3’s launch earlier this month.

Designed for smart EV owners, smartCO aims to cultivate a robust community where business opportunities flourish, all seamlessly integrated via the Hello smart App, the company says.

“This initiative invites all smart EV owners to co-create a dynamic community that thrives on mutual benefits. Whether you’re a restaurateur, a photographer, a legal consultant, or a freelance writer, smartCO welcomes businesses of all kinds,” smart Malaysia explained.

“smartCO is a testament to our unwavering commitment to our customers. We are not just building cars; we are building communities. With smartCO, we’re giving our customers unparalleled opportunities to grow their businesses while fostering a sense of belonging among smart owners. We are confident that this programme will set a new benchmark in the industry,” said Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia.

As mentioned, all the networking and collaboration is hosted on the Hello smart App. First, the smart owner will need to post his/her business profile in the app. smart Malaysia will then verify this and notify the applicant. If successful, one will then be free to enjoy “increased patronage and collaboration opportunities”. Special discounts/perks to fellow smart owners has been suggested.

In addition, verified smartCO members will enjoy exclusive benefits at smart events. “We are not just leading the EV market; we are redefining it,” Zhang proclaimed. More on the new smart #3 in our launch report.

