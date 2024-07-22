West Coast Expressway (WCE) Sec 11 toll collection starts on July 25 – Taiping Selatan – Trong – Beruas

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / July 22 2024 9:40 am

WCE toll rates at Taiping Selatan – click to enlarge

West Coast Expressway (WCE) has announced that toll collection on Section 11 (Taiping Selatan – Trong – Beruas) will commence at 12.01 am this Wednesday, July 24.

This 35.5 km stretch has been toll-free since its official opening on March 12 by the works minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi.

Note that toll collection for Section 11 will be fully electronic, so it’s payment via Touch n Go cards, SmartTag (at Taiping Selatan and Lekir toll plazas only) and RFID. Check out the fare tables above (Taiping Selatan) and below (Trong) and ensure that you have enough credit in your TnG for a smooth journey. More on the WCE and Section 11 of the highway here.

WCE toll rates at Trong – click to enlarge

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with Carro.