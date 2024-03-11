West Coast Expressway (WCE) Section 11 Taiping to Beruas opens on March 12 – free toll until May 11

Posted in Local News / By Anthony Lim / March 11 2024 12:55 pm

Another section of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) is now ready, with the Taiping Selatan (South) to Beruas elevated interchanges in Section 11 being officially opened earlier today by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

During the launch ceremony, Nanta announced that Section 11 users will enjoy free toll from tomorrow (March 12) to May 11. Also present at the opening of the route, which took place at the Taiping Selatan elevated interchange, was Perak MB Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad.

The launch of Section 11 follows on that promised in January, when it was stated that the section – which was originally supposed to be completed by end-2023 – would be ready to handle traffic for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations.

However, those interested in trying out the 35.5 km-long stretch, which connects Changkat Jering to Beruas, Perak, will have to wait until midnight, because the section will only open to users from 12:01 am on March 12.

According to the WCE, the new section is expected to reduce travel time between the two locations to just 20 minutes, compared to the 55 minutes needed via the existing route.

The concessionaire said that the new route, of which its Taiping South interchange is strategically connected to the North-South Expressway (NSE) via the latter’s Changkat Jering interchange, would benefit users traveling from southern Perak to Selangor not just in terms of reduced travel time but also on fuel costs.

It will also provide users with easier access to attractive tourist destinations in the state, such as Taiping zoo, Taiping Lake Gardens, Matang mangrove forest reserve, Perak museum, Remis beach and Pangkor island.

Along the route, there are six motorcycle shelters (in both north and southbound) and two R&Rs (Sungai Nyiur, both north and southbound). The Section 11 stretch also has two wildlife crossing tunnels providing land bridges for animals to cross the Bubu forest reserve.

The opening of Section 11 means that six of the 11 sections of the WCE have now been opened to traffic. The other stretches are Section 5 (Klang-Kapar) and Section 6 (Kapar-Assam Java) in Selangor and Section 8 (Hutan Melintang-Teluk Intan), Section 9 (Kg Lekir-Changkat Cermin) and Section 10 (Changkat Mirror-Beruas) in Perak, and these serve around 70,000 vehicles on a daily basis.

According to WCE CEO Lyndon Alfred Felix, another two sections of the E32 are set to be opened later this year, these being Section 1 (Banting to SKVE) and Section 2 (SKVE to Shah Alam Expressway) in Selangor. Both are expected to be operational sometime in the third quarter. He added that the total construction of the WCE – which is slated to be fully finished by the end of 2025 – now stands at 93% completed.

When it is fully completed, the 314.5 km-long WCE will connect Changkat Jering in Perak to Banting in Selangor. As an alternative to the NSE, the new expressway is expected to help reduce traffic congestion, especially during peak hours, festive seasons, and school holidays.

Aside from providing connectivity to loactions such as Sitiawan, Teluk Intan, Sabak Bernam, Tanjong Karang, Kuala Selangor and Klang, among others, the WCE is also set to become a primary route for logistics activities directly related to ports in Lumut, Teluk Intan and Klang.

