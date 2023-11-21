West Coast Expressway – free toll for Section 6 until Jan 2, 2024; Bandar Bukit Raja Utara to Assam Jawa

Posted in Local News / By Gerard Lye / November 21 2023 9:31 am

Users of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) will enjoy free toll from today (November 21, 2023) until January 2, 2024. This was revealed by works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, who recently launched Section 6 of the WCE from the Bandar Bukit Raja Utara to Assam Jawa elevated interchanges.

The toll exemption will be provided to those entering Section 6 from the Bandar Bukit Raja Utara plaza toll to Assam Jawa plaza toll or vice-versa. “For users entering the WCE from Section 5 (from Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan toll plaza to Assam Jawa toll plaza or vice versa, the existing toll rates for Section 5 according to the respective vehicle classes will be charged as usual,” said Nanta, as reported by NST.

Section 6 of the WCE spans 21.8 km and directly connects motorists from Kapar to Assam Jawa (Ijok), with the journey only taking 15 minutes compared to 45 minutes via the existing route. The route features two two-way lanes and can also reduce travel times between Klang, Shah Alam, Puncak Alam and Kuala Selangor.

For better connectivity, Section 6 will also have a direct connection to the Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor Expressway (LATAR). There are also two lanes on the FT5 federal road that directly merge with the WCE. “These two toll-free lanes, spanning 50 km from Tanjung Karang to Sabak Bernam and 32.8 km from Teluk Intan to Lekir, have been upgraded by the public works department (JKR) to ensure smooth and comfortable transitions for users,” said Nanta.

The first four sections of the WCE were opened in 2019, with three sections in the state of Perak, namely Section 8 (Hutan Melintang–Teluk Intan), Section 9 (Lekir–Changkat Chermin) and Section 10 (Changkat Chermin–Beruas). Meanwhile, Section 5 (Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan-Bandar Bukit Raja Utara) is in Selangor.

