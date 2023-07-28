Section 6 of West Coast Expressway to spur economy on West Coast of Selangor – public works ministry

In Local News / By Mick Chan / 28 July 2023 6:33 pm / 0 comments

Works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi expects positive impact towards the development of the local economy and communities to result from the completion of Section 6 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE), the works ministry said in a statement.

Section 6 of the WCE, which spans 21.8 km from the Bandar Bukit Raja (North) interchange to the Assam Jawa interchange (which connects with the end of the Latar Expressway), is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

The West Coast Expressway is also expected to greatly benefit the tourism industry by attracting more tourists to destinations such as Kuala Selangor, Jeram, Bandar Warisan Batu Arang, the Sky Mirror and the Kampung Kuantan Firefly Park.

Benefits of the WCE will also be felt by small and medium enterprises as the expressway offers a smoother transportation connectivity network, where business activities will flourish and thus profit businesses in the area by attracting more visitors, and grow employment opportunities as a result, the ministry said.

The works minister hopes that the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and WCE will be able to complete construction on schedule and take the necessary steps to handle any issues that may arise in order to this important infrastructure facility can be enjoyed by highway users as alternative routes, especially during weekends and festive seasons, the ministry wrote in its statement.

Earlier this month, WCE Expressway announced that construction of Section 5 of the highway from Beruas to Taiping (South) is expected to be completed by the end of this year. WCE Expressway aims to open four more sections this year, which are the SKVE, Banting, Assam Jawa and Taiping South.

