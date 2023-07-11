West Coast Expressway – Section 11 Beruas-Taiping and four more sections to open by end of this year

In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 11 July 2023 9:50 am / 0 comments

Construction of Section 11 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) from Beruas to Taiping (South) is currently 88% complete and is expected to begin operations by the end of this year, Bernama and NST report.

This is according to WCE Expressway operations manager Syed Muhd Naguib Syed Mohd, who said the construction works in Section 11 currently involves engineering elements such as pavement and slopes as well as elements such as build-up of toll structures.

“In addition, the 35.5 km route also crosses the Bubu Forest Reserve, and as a step to preserve the environment and ecosystem there, two box culverts were built for wild animals to cross the area,” he added. The WCE connects Selangor and Perak and spans 233 km. Construction is divided into 11 sections, four of which are already open.

WCE Expressway is aiming to four more sections this year, namely the SKVE, Banting, Assam Jawa and South Taiping by the end of this year as well. Syed Muhd also noted alignments were also being conducted involving Section 8 from Hutan Melintang to Teluk Intan, Section 9 from Lekir to Changkat Chermin and Section 10 from Changkat Chermin to Beruas, which have been opened to road users.

For the Perak route, WCE Expressway plans to build four rest and service areas (R&R) — Teluk Intan R&R (northbound and southbound), Sungai Wangi R&R (southbound), Ayer Tawar R&R (northbound) and Sg Nyior R&R (northbound and southbound). There will also be two electric vehicle (EV) charging facilities located at Lekir and Teluk Intan.

The WCE is expected to be completed by 2025 and is estimated to receive 300,000 vehicles. “During the recent Aidilfitri celebrations, traffic volume reached 100,000 vehicles a day and 85,000 for Raya Aidiladha,” said Syed Muhd.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with MyTukar.