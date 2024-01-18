West Coast Expressway (WCE) Section 11 Beruas to Taiping won’t make it for CNY, will open before Raya

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 18 2024 12:40 pm

The West Coast Expressway’s (WCE) Section 11 from Beruas to Taiping (South) will not open in time for Chinese New Year next month, but the stretch will welcome traffic for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, which is in Q1 2024.

According to Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) deputy director-general (development) Nadzrol Fadzilah Ahmad, LLM needs to ensure that the 35.5 km stretch in Perak is safe before opening it.

“We have our target and we know that people are eager to use this section to avoid traffic congestion. However, the safety factor is our priority. We can’t open this section before Chinese New Year but I am confident this section can be used before Hari Raya Aidilfitri, which is the first quarter of this year,” she said, reported by NST.

Click to enlarge map

Section 11 was supposed to be completed by end-2023, and when asked about the reason for the delay, WCE CEO Lyndon Alfred Felix said that construction progress reached 98% by December 31. “We are now entering inspection level from LLM and this section construction has reached 98 per cent completed. We need to go through this phase (inspection) before this section can be opened to all road users,” he said.

To date, five of 11 sections of WCE have been opened to traffic. They are Section 5 (Klang-Kapar) and Section 6 (Kapar-Assam Java) in Selangor; and Section 8 (Hutan Melintang-Teluk Intan), Section 9 (Kg Lekir-Changkat Cermin) and Section 10 (Changkat Mirror-Beruas) in Perak. Expect a one-month toll-free period for Section 11 when it finally opens.

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.