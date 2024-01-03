West Coast Expressway (WCE) toll collection at Assam Jawa starts today after 42-day free trial – from RM4.12

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / January 3 2024 9:47 am

Toll collection on the West Coast Expressway (WCE) Assam Jawa toll plaza starts today, January 3, after a 42-day free trial period. For Class 1 vehicles, the rate is RM4.12 from Bandar Bukit Raja Utara and RM5.05 if you came from Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan. Electronic payment only – no cash.

This is in Section 6 of the WCE – the latest section to open spans 21.8 km and directly connects motorists from Kapar to Assam Jawa (Ijok), with the journey taking only 15 minutes compared to 45 minutes via the old trunk road.

The route also reduces travel time between Klang, Shah Alam, Puncak Alam and Kuala Selangor. Section 6 also has a direct connection to the Kuala Lumpur–Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar).

The first four sections of the WCE were opened in 2019, with three sections in Perak, namely Section 8 (Hutan Melintang–Teluk Intan), Section 9 (Lekir–Changkat Chermin) and Section 10 (Changkat Chermin–Beruas). Meanwhile, Section 5 (Bandar Bukit Raja Selatan to Bandar Bukit Raja Utara) is in Selangor.

