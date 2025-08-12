West Coast Expressway (WCE) – delay in Section 3 forces hauliers to use existing congested roads: AMH

In Local News / by Mick Chan / August 12 2025 1:12 pm

WCE Section 2, SKVE to KESAS

A delay in the completion of Section 3 of the West Coast Expressway (WCE) is causing disruptions in route planning for hauliers, forcing them to rely on existing routes which are congested, the Association of Malaysian Hauliers (AMH) has said, reported The Edge Malaysia.

The delay of Section 3 of the WCE which runs from Banting to Klang is now directly impacting the mobility of 10,000 prime movers and trailers, leading to longer travel times, higher operation costs as well as uncertainty due to the delay, AMH said.

“The delay in Section 3 is a major setback for transporters, especially those who depend on timely access to and from Port Klang, which remains a key gateway for Malaysian trade,” said AMH executive secretary Mohamad Azuan Masud.

WCE Section 11, Taiping to Beruas

The report cited the highway operators website as saying that the 10 km-long section – which connects the North Klang Valley Expressway (NKVE) with the Federal Highway – is 93% complete. However, an ongoing dispute involving a 300 metre stretch of land legally acquired by the government is preventing full connection of the highway, reported The Edge Malaysia.

The Association of Malaysian Hauliers (AMH) calls on relevant authorities, including the works ministry, the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) and the project concessionaire to expedite efforts in resolving the outstanding land matters and ensure that the project stays on track.

While AMH “acknowledges the complexity of land acquisition processes, it is essential that all stakeholders work together to resolve the matter in the interest of national economic development,” Mohamad Azuan said.

