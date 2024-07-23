Trade-in for a Perodua Ativa, Aruz for two years free service – 7-seater gets extra RM2.5k off, ends July 31

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / July 23 2024 3:53 pm

Perodua is having a trade-in promo for the Ativa and Aruz for July 2024. Both the compact turbocharged SUV and the high-riding seven-seater MPV can be yours with two years of free service, with Aruz buyers getting an additional RM2,500 cash rebate.

It looks like this promo is done together with the company’s POV pre-owned vehicles division, as you’ll have to trade-in a vehicle to get the offer. By the way, Perodua’s POV takes in cars from all makes but will only resell Perodua cars. The deal expires on July 31.

Launched in March 2021, the Ativa is still the only Perodua with a turbocharged engine. The A-segment SUV – the first P2 to ride on the DNGA platform – is powered by a 1.0-litre downsized turbo triple with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. It’s paired to the D-CVT gearbox that’s now a mainstay for the market leader. The Ativa is priced from RM62,500 for the base X to RM73,400 for the top AV with the black roof option.

Introduced in early 2019, the Aruz is seven-seat MPV with SUV styling and ground clearance that’s higher than most SUVs (220 mm). This is the Aruz’s biggest differentiator from P2’s other seven-seater, the Alza – that one is car-like and rides 60 mm lower. For those who want tall car visibility and peace of mind from minor flooding, the Aruz would be a good tool.

The powertrain consists of a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine with 102 PS/133 Nm, and a four-speed torque converter automatic sending drive to the rear axle. Passion Red joined the colour range in late 2021.

