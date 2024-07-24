Mitsubishi Xpander now with 1-year free labour, cash rebates up to RM4k – 40,000th buyer gets RM10k hols

The Mitsubishi Xpander is now being offered with some extra carrots in the form of free labour service and cash rebates. Specifically, the deal is listed by Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) as “1-year free labour + cash rebates RM1,000”.

However, don’t start thinking that you’ll be getting complimentary domestic help – they most probably mean free labour charges when servicing, which is not quite free service and labour. Still good, and there’s also the RM1,000 cash rebate.

There are also extra rebates of RM2,000 for Mitsubishi owners and another RM1,000 for government servants. So, if you’re all of the above, the rebates could possibly go up to RM4,000? Enquire at your nearest Mitsubishi Motors showroom. This promo ends July 31.

Also ongoing is MMM’s hunt for the 40,000th Xpander customer in conjunction with the seven-seat MPV reaching the 40,000 units production milestone in Malaysia. The lucky customer will also drive away with a RM10,000 travel voucher for a vacation of the his or her choice – full details here.

