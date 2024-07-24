New Subaru Levorg STi and Forester Turbo spotted in front of PJ showroom; launching soon in Malaysia?

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / July 24 2024 2:55 pm

A pair of upcoming Subaru models for Malaysia has been sighted locally, in these images courtesy of paultan.org reader Jason Choo. These are the Subaru Levorg STi and the Forester Turbo, which have been photgraphed in front of the brand’s showroom in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

The Levorg seen in these images is adorned with STi badging, and the sporty station wagon is outfitted to match the STI Sport and STI Sport EX versions of the model for the Japanese market. The current Levorg gets a 1.8 litre turbocharged boxer four-cylinder petrol engine, rated to produce 177 PS and 300 Nm of torque, driving all four wheels through a CVT.

While the Levorg bears some resemblance to the WRX Wagon that was priced from RM285k at its arrival in March 2023, the WRX Wagon gets a more potent engine, which is the FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged flat-four unit that outputs 275 PS at 5,600 rpm and 375 Nm from 2,000 rpm to 5,200 rpm. The Levorg STi could therefore be priced closer to the previous Levorg, which wore a RM200k price tag.

Also sighted locally alongside the Levorg STi is the Forester Turbo, which similarly gets the 1.8 litre turbocharged boxer four-cylinder petrol engine as specified for the Levorg, producing 177 PS from 5,200 rpm to 6,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 3,600 rpm.

Here, the turbocharged Forester can be identified from its naturally aspirated rangemates through its alloy wheels, as well as twin exhaust outlets (also found on the Levorg STi). As on the Levorg STi, the boosted Forester pairs its engine with a CVT, sending drive to all four wheels.

This will certainly offer the Forester a performance uplift relative to the model that is currently offered in Malaysia, which is a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated boxer four-cylinder engine producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, also driving all four wheels through a CVT.

A more potent powertrain can also be expected to bring a heftier price tag for this Forester variant, while the model was priced from RM164k to RM186k at its last price adjustment in August last year.

As official Subaru distributor in Malaysia, TC Subaru has announced in May this year that new vehicles sold by the distributor from 2025 will be fully imported (CBU) from Japan, the looming arrival of these models could be a transition to the brand’s CBU Japan product line for the Malaysian market as the the company is phasing out its CKD (local assembly) business model in Malaysia.

