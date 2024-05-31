New Subaru models sold in Malaysia from 2025 will be CBU from Japan, TC Subaru confirms in statement

Posted in Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / May 31 2024 1:20 pm

TC Subaru (TCS), the official distributor of Subaru vehicles and aftersales provider in Malaysia, has announced that beginning from 2025, new Subaru vehicles sold in the country will come fully imported (CBU) from Japan.

This comes following a recent statement by Tan Chong International Limited (TCIL) that confirmed the end of complete knock down (CKD) operations in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia by the end of 2024.

“After careful consideration, TCIL and Subaru Corporation have jointly decided to undergo a proactive business transformation by phasing out the existing CKD business model, which is believed to be no longer sustainable in the long term,” TCIL wrote in the statement.

At present, only the second-generation XV is assembled in Malaysia by Tan Chong Motor Assemblies (TCMA) – a subsidiary of Tan Chong Motor Holdings (TCMH) – in Segambut. The older, fourth-generation Forester was previously made here, but assembly of the fifth-generation model was shifted to Thailand.

“For current owners of Subaru vehicles, TCS reaffirms its unwavering commitment to providing an exceptional ownership experience. Every Subaru dealership across Malaysia will continue to offer comprehensive support and services, with the expertise of Subaru-certified technicians and genuine parts found at all authorised service centres here,” TCS said in its release.

